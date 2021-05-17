READING - LisaMarie Ippolito, Joshua Eaton School Principal for the past four years has resigned to take an Assistant Superintendent position in Newburyport.
Announcing the vacancy last night at School Committee, School Supt. Dr. John Doherty said “I would like to recognize and thank current Principal LisaMarie Ippolito for the amazing job that she has done over the last four years as Principal of the Joshua Eaton Elementary School. We wish her the best of luck as the next Assistant Superintendent for the Newburyport Public Schools.”
Dr. Doherty announced an accelerated timeline for a new principal search even as the search continues for a principal at the Birch Meadow School which is down to three finalists: Jessica Ekhomu, Scarlett Grandt and Caitlin Shelbourne.
According to Dr. Doherty the search is already underway with the makeup of the search committee similar to that which was approved for Birch Meadow. The first meeting of the selection committee took place May 12, and the application deadline is May 21. Dr. Doherty hopes to name a new Joshua Eaton School principal by the week of May 31.
Ippolito has received frequent praise over the past four years at school committee for turning around a school which the State DESE labeled as one of the poor performing schools in the state which she brought up to currently performing on par with the other four elementary schools in Reading.
Ippolito becomes the third principal to resign this year (out of eight schools) with other top school administrators leaving including the Superintendent, and the Asst. Superintendent along with the METCO Director.
A new Asssistant Principal has been named at the Parker Middle School, he is Jay Peledge, a Reading resident who is currently in the Lincoln School District.
