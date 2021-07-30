READING - The saga involving militia members whose armed standoff with police resulted in the closure of I-95 in both directions over the Fourth of July holiday weekend took a new twist when attorneys representing some of the men filed a $70 million defamation and civil rights lawsuit.
During the July 3 standoff, which lasted around nine hours, both sides of I-95 were closed down completely and portions of Reading and Wakefield by North Avenue and Walkers Brook Drive and Ash Street were the subject of a “shelter-in-place” order.
Last week’s lawsuit was filed in US District Court in Rhode Island on behalf of self-proclaimed “Rise of the Moors” leader Jamhal Tavon Latimer and various other militia members, who listed off a host of alleged abuses in relation to their July 3 arrest and subsequent detention, including “defamation, discrimination of national origin, and deprivation of their rights under the color of law.”
The defendants during the Fourth of July weekend standoff with police and since their arrest have contended they are “Moorish sovereigns” whose rights as a free, indigenous people are protected by an international treaty signed between the United States of America and Morocco in 1787.
Specifically, followers of the ‘Moorish sovereign citizens’ group claim the Moorish empire, which controlled almost the entirety of Spain and Portugal, portions of Italy, and large swaths of northern and western Africa between 711 and 1492, had established settlements and trade routes in the Americas long before Christopher Columbus’ voyage to the New World.
Insisting they are descendants of those pre-Colonial era Moorish settlers, militia members say they are not subject to state and federal laws.
“If the state courts continue their unlawful prosecution and/or conviction, they will be violating the claimants civil, national and human rights,” reads an excerpt from last week’s civil rights lawsuit, which names various members of the Mass. State Police, national media outlets, and Malden District Court Judge Emily Karstetter as defendants.
Latimer, a 29-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island who also goes by the name Jamal Talib Abdullah Bey, was one of several “Rise of the Moors” members who sparred with Karstetter during their arraignment in a Medford courthouse on a variety of weapons charges on July 6.
With various unidentified Zoom spectators shouting out “treason” and on some occasions insulting the judge, Karstetter on several occasions had to order the feeds of participants muted. Multiple recesses were also called.
During his appearance before Karstetter, Latimer insisted that he and his fellow defendants should be set free pending trial given the peaceful surrender of the group at the end of the July 3 standoff with state and local police.
The 29-year-old then began clashing with the judge over his arraignment proceeding as scheduled without a court-appointed attorney acting on his behalf. Karstetter in response ended up ordering him removed from the courtroom for the disruption and after entering a not guilty plea on his behalf, ordered him held without bail.
“I don’t need a dangerousness hearing! I should be released,” shouted the defendant as he was led back to a courthouse holding cell.
Earlier this week, representatives for both the Mass. State Police and the state’s court system declined to respond to the allegations contained in the $70 million lawsuit.
A spokesperson for the state police in an email said because the agency had not seen the suit, it could not comment on the allegations. However, Mass State Police continue to insist that there was probable cause after the July 3 standoff to detain the suspects, who “were arrested because, and only because, they broke the law and created a clear public safety risk.”
According to Mass. State Police and prosecutors assigned to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office, the July 3 encounter with the militia members began at around 2 a.m. when a Mass. State Trooper spotted two vans pulled over in the breakdown lane of I-95 in the vicinity of Stoneham’s Route 28 exit and the Walker’s Brook Drive exit in Reading.
After noticing several of the individuals had rifles slung over the shoulders as others were fueling up the vehicles with gasoline from jerry cans, the trooper asked the men to identify themselves and produce gun licensing paperwork.
When the suspects allegedly refused, with some in the group purportedly retreating to a tree line off the highway as backup arrived, the standoff that resulted in the closure of both sides of I-95 and a shelter-in-place order in Wakefield and Reading began.
During subsequent negotiations between Latimer and state police specialists, the alleged militia leader explained the men were heading to Maine for “training”.
According to authorities and Latimer, who uploaded a series of live-streamed videos to social media during the standoff early Saturday, all of the suspects identify as indigenous American citizens who are exempt from various state and federal laws.
“Our nation has a treaty with your government,” insisted the group’s leader in a live-streamed commentary as he walked along the shuttered highway during the standoff. “We were extra careful so as to not violate the federal laws of the United States. They specify as to why we’re not prohibited from bearing arms…[If the police disagree with that interpretation of the law], please hand us a summons or a ticket so we can get our day in court and have a judge decide.”
State and local police say they were able to bring the nine-hour standoff to a close after moving a series of dump trucks onto the highway and thereby tightening the perimeter around the suspects - a tactic aimed at making the suspects feel more constricted.
Following their initial arrest, all 10 adult members of the milita were ordered held on $100,000 cash bail pending their arraignment. Many were subsequently ordered held without bail after court-ordered dangerousness hearings.
According to prosecutors, police seized five rifles, a shotgun, two pistols, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the two vans.
Excerpts from Associated Press materials were used to compile this report.
