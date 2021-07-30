MILITIA MEMBERS FIGHT BACK - A man identified as Jahmal Latimer, also known as Jahmal Talib Abdullah Bey, defended the actions of himself and other members of the 'Rise of the Moors' during an intense standoff with state police off of I-95 on July 3. Last week, Latimer and others filed a $70M civil rights and defamation lawsuit against state authorities and media organizations. The suit contends they are being wrongly charged and detained pending trial on a variety of weapons charges.