READING – A “bad taste in your mouth” is the last thing a restaurant owner wants to say or hear. But to Venetian Moon owner Lisa Cavallo, it’s exactly what she feels after the Select Board voted July 21 to revoke her restaurant’s outdoor dining license, signaling an end to the tent in the cobblestone parking lot.
And for those hoping Venetian Moon continues with outdoor dining at two parklets designed by the town, she has your answer.
“No. I’m unable to because their proposed areas and their proposed designs, unfortunately don’t work for me. This is the furniture I have for outdoors,” said Cavallo, standing inside the tent and pointing to her indoor furniture currently in use. “This is indoor stuff. Their proposed parklets, they had furniture that I don’t own and I have no intentions of investing any more money in any furniture.”
She also no intention of ever having outdoor dining again. Blame it on that leftover bad taste.
“Going forward, as far as outdoor dining, I’m probably never going to attempt it again. Because I do not trust the board or the Town of Reading,” said Cavallo.
But why distrust the Select Board, which gave her the go-ahead for outdoor dining on June 16?
“Because the Select Board is the one who revoked my license, after I invested in this tent which is over $5,000 a month. I purchased décor and I rehired 32 employees. I spent a lot of money in the tent and for two months. Then you say, ‘you know we want to free up the parking again.’ I get it. This wasn’t an easy decision but we didn’t know this was all going to happen. I’m sorry that it happened. I think everyone is sorry that it happened. Everyone had good intentions.
“But I feel like the safety of people should come before the convenience of parking. But a lot of people don’t see it that way and that’s fine. But I thought it was just kind of a crappy thing to do. I really do. It was really unfair. I got all the permits and proof of the license for the space and then they could, just like that, you know ... It’s kind of put a bad taste in your mouth a little bit.”
For the nearly two months the tent has been up, it’s created a storm of complaints from neighboring businesses, upset that their parking has been reduced. But the tent has also been extremely popular with area diners.
“This has been awesome. The people have been so great and supportive and we have a wait on the weekend. It’s unfortunate that the town doesn’t understand that these people with compromised immune systems and the elderly, pregnant people, they’re not ready to go indoors yet,” said Cavallo. “Everyone is so quick to say, ‘well she has indoor seating,’ but you can come here tonight and the tent will be full and there will be two tables inside. That’s just the way it is right now. We’re in a pandemic and the town seems to have forgotten that.”
There are more issues with the parklets than just furniture according to Cavallo.
“It’s a lot of work logistically to take down a tent and then have these parklets up in a couple of days for a couple weeks. Let’s put it this way, they’re also supposed to be six feet from the curb and they did not show those six feet from the curb. It was just kind of like, here are some drawings, how do they look?”
“It was not worth it,” Cavallo continued. “It’s not worth a couple weeks. It was just tough that you have a license until November, which I had no intentions of November by the way. We fill this tent every single night. You have a restaurant with a 220-person capacity and you have a tent with a 58-person capacity, and you want me to use my 12 tables … what happens when there’s inclement weather? What do you do with those people? The sun is always a problem. It’s hot. I don’t have enough umbrellas either. Ya, it just wasn’t worth it.”
On Aug. 18, the tent will disappear and Cavallo will be left hoping for a vaccine to end our health pandemic or hoping people get more comfortable with dining indoors.
“And they won’t because of a lot of places will still offer outdoor dining so why would they chose to come inside? Until the end of September, it’s going to be really tough for us. And God knows what’s going to happen in the winter. People are assuming it’s going to back to normal and it’s not.”
