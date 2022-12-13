READING – If the town says no to turning Walgreens into a senior/community center, how about building a new center on Symonds Way?
A potential new voice in the pursuit of a solution to Reading’s senior/community center need was heard from Monday night at Town Hall. The Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC) held its first meeting with the goal of finding the best use for the land just a few steps from Burbank Arena. It lasted just 15 minutes but, in that time, named a chairman, Carlo Bacci, and a vice-chair, Chuck Robinson.
For the record, the committee’s charge has nothing to do with a senior/community center. At least not yet.
SWEC is composed of seven members: Bacci (Select Board), Angela Binda (Recreation Committee), Heather Clish (Community Planning & Development Committee), Andrew Dribin (Conservation Committee), Nancy Twomey (Permanent Building Committee), Robinson (School Committee), and Karen Janowski (Council on Again). If approved by the Select Board, SWEC will present its development recommendations for the area to the November 2023 Town Meeting.
It’s important not to get your acronyms mixed up at this point. The Reading Center For Active Living (ReCalc) has been working for a year on a new senior/community center. It has a huge head start on SWEC, whose work was deliberately delayed until this month so as not to conflict with ReCalc. While ReCalc is focused on a senior/community center, SWEC is focused on developing open land.
“We have a clean slate as far as open space and land,” said Bacci.
The Symonds Way property was purchased from the Zanni family for $750,000 in 2019. It includes two parcels totaling roughly 25 acres with much of that unbuildable wetlands.
During a survey by Reading engineering firm Weston & Sampson, and included in the 322-page SWEC meeting packet, “boulders up to approximately 5 ft. in largest dimension and debris materials including concrete slabs, pre-cast concrete manhole structures, and car frames were observed on the ground surface throughout the site.”
Whatever SWEC eventually recommends to the Select Board, it will involve a lot of ground preparation, and a lot of money.
Weston & Sampson acknowledged that there were no current plans but said in its September report, “We assume, however, that development could include commercial, retail, or residential buildings up to approximately 3-stories in height, paved parking and access roads, and subsurface utilities.”
Last month in discussing Walgreens, Town Manager Fidel Maltez explained the other options the town had for a new senior/community center. Reading could expand the current Pleasant Street Center, build a new facility on Symonds Way or Oakland Road, or take over the RMLD building on Ash Street and relocate RMLD. But those four options all come in with higher costs than buying and rehabbing Walgreens, which had an early estimate of $12.3 million.
A new building at Symonds Way was estimated by Maltez at $30-40 million in October. He presented what he called “a back-of-the-napkin” drawing of how the new center would fit into that area.
If the town goes ahead with Walgreens or some other site, SWEC will focus on other options for the Symonds Way site. And there are many options. Twenty years ago, former Select Board member John Halsey, in attendance Monday, explored the area for possible recreational uses.
Next up for SWEC is a Jan. 18 meeting at which they hope to hear more from Weston & Sampson.
