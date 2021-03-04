READING – There was a lot to like at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.
Who wouldn’t like accident-free roads with intersections designed for safe passage and where left turns didn’t mean a test of timing and nerve.
Who wouldn’t like sidewalks and crosswalks designed to keep pedestrians safe?
Who wouldn’t like clearly marked bike paths that keeps riders and vehicles separated?
And who wouldn’t like it if Reading’s scariest intersection where Ash meets Bolton meets train tracks meets mayhem, was fixed once and for all.
What started with a traffic study done for the Eaton Lakeview Apartments in 2018 turned into a presentation Tuesday to the Select Board. Walkers Brook traffic, the connection between Walkers Brook and downtown, Washington and John Street, and 11 different intersections were all on the table. The goal was safety and common sense.
Green International Affiliates of Westford did the initial study in 2018 and were tasked with the expanded look into Reading roads. Green met with town staff members as well as area residents, participated in the 2019 Economic Development Summit, and held a virtual public meeting last fall. Tuesday night the Select Board received their final proposal.
The Select Board heard about potential road diets, plus at least one can-you-repeat-that proposal. Check out page 44 of the 296-page Select Board packet and you’ll see a proposal for the town to take and remove Jiffy Lube and Burger King and put a rotary on that site. That whopper of an idea comes from the desire to improve the intersection opposite McDonald’s, which has more accidents than any other intersection in the study and that Green termed “a high crash location.” By creating a rotary, Ash would no longer end at that intersection but instead would flow into the rotary, which connects with Main Street. The idea is intriguing, unless you own, work, or are a customer of Jiffy Lube and Burger King.
While that last idea is unlikely to happen, others could:
The four-lanes of Walkers Brook traffic could become three with bike lanes on either side.
Or, Walkers Brook remains four lanes but a shared path is created on the Stop & Shop side that includes space for pedestrians and bikes with overhead utility lines relocated under ground.
A rotary at the end of the General Way as you exit Market Basket. This would allow for drivers to turn left and better accommodate increased traffic from the Eaton Lakeview Apartments.
The board also heard thoughts on connecting Walkers Brook with Lake Quannapowitt, Washington Street, John Street, and how the proposed Eastern Gateway project behind Market Basket would factor into the discussion. The presentation included “traffic calming measures” to slow drivers down on John Street and Washington Street and discourage cut-through traffic. Pedestrian and bike safety was a constant theme for each area.
At their last meeting, the Select Board heard plans for improving Birch Meadow. When that presentation was finished, Town Manager Bob LeLacheur joked that it needed just one thing to make it all happen. “Somebody win the lottery.” What the board heard Tuesday is much more expensive.
“All of these are wonderful, great, creative solutions,” said Vanessa Alvarado. “The first thing that comes to my mind is, what is the price tag for these? Some of these are low hanging fruit, stop signs, and that’s great. But I’m hearing millions of dollars here for some of these proposals and I’ll be honest, it makes me a little nervous. All of these would be great improvements. I don’t see how we can afford it.”
LeLacheur agreed.
“We don’t have the money to do this ourselves.”
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope. As LeLacheur explained there’s state grant money for safety issues and there’s grant money for connectivity issues, like between the downtown and Walkers Brook.
“It is really hard to consider priorities without dollar figures attached,” said Alvarado.
With the board expressing concern for pedestrian safety along with finances, town staff will get to work on prioritizing what part of the Green proposals make sense. And don’t worry, residents will get their turn to weigh in during future public comment.
“This is the beginning of a pretty lengthy process ahead of us,” said Community Development Director Julie Mercier.
In his Covid-19 report, Board of Health Chair Dr. Richard Lopez said there were 101 active cases in town and said, “things are moving in the right direction.” Lopez said vaccinations were held in town on Feb. 9 and 12, with 21 residents getting the vaccine on Tuesday. With 20 more doses on hand, the town will focus on giving those to homebound seniors over 75-years-old in the next few days. He also reported that the town asked for 1,100 doses in its most recent request but will be getting zero instead as the state shifts its focus to mass vaccination sites. Still, he said the town has the infrastructure in place for a mass vaccination of residents should the supply suddenly change.
“Hope springs eternal,” said LeLacheur.
The board voted 5-0 to approve a new right-turn only sign at the Joshua Eaton driveway.
The board also added five more volunteers to the town roster. Linda Harrison will join the Community Planning and Development Commission; Ashley Gross (full) and Madeline Herrick (associate) were named to the Human Relations Advisory Committee; and Alex Normandin and Chris Emilius to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The board approved Steve Cutsumbis as the new manager of Bertucci’s. The board also voted 5-0 in favor of the new Select Board Communications Policy, something Anne Landry has been working on for more than a year. The policy is expected to streamline and formalize better communication with residents.
Before going into a one-hour executive session, LeLacheur and School Superintendent John Doherty read a joint statement. It was follow-up to statements made in January by each of them separately, first by Doherty at the Jan. 14 School Committee meeting, then by LeLacheur at the Jan. 19 Select Board meeting. Although there have been few details released, the statements all deal with incident(s) involving Reading Police and Reading school parents.
LeLacheur and Doherty said school and town personnel have already discussed the incident(s).
“We are in the process of scheduling another larger meeting of town and school staff together,” said Doherty. “As you would expect, the logistics of such an in-person meeting are challenging during the pandemic. However, we are committed to continuing the dialogue.”
“Both John and I know, we have not fully solved all related school/police issues, which continue to evolve at the national level,” said LeLacheur. “However, we each have been told by each other’s staff that our collaborative statements and actions to date have made a difference and will continue to work together to continue to make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.