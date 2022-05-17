READING - With nearly two-dozen school personnel contracting the viral infection last week alone, Reading’s public health officials continue to wrestle a new glut in COVID-19 cases.
With Reading’s so-called overall case positivity rate bursting above the 10 percent range per the latest from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), school officials say at least 95 students and educators tested positive for the virus last week.
Meanwhile, during the first week of May, according to DPH reports, at least 102 Reading residents also confirmed they had recently contracted the contagion.
The recent surge in new cases bucks previous COVID-19 infection pattens over the past two springs, when community-wide caseloads had quickly subsided with the approach of warmer weather.
Reading, which has now survived three winter surges in COVID-19 cases, now finds itself in the late spring dealing with across the board increases in key pandemic metrics, including a positivity rate that has climbed over the past two weeks from 6.4 percent to 10.45 percent.
According to a report released last Thursday by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Reading’s Public Schools have been struggling with increasing case numbers since the start of April vacation.
Between April 14 and May 11, DESE indicates, a total of 228 Reading students and school staffers contracted the viral pathogen, and at least 50 of those cases involved adult personnel.
More up to date data compiled by Reading’s central office administrators suggests that the largest pocket of cases can be found in the Killam Elementary School, where at least 29 students and four staff members people recently contracted COVID-19.
Nurses at RMHS also recently reported 13 new infections in the school, while the Parker and Coolidge Middle Schools and Wood End and Birch Meadow Elementary Schools all last week confirmed somewhere between six and eight new cases.
The latest DESE data shows a substantial uptick in new cases compared to a week prior, when state officials were notified about 69 new cases, including 13 which involved district employees.
During the early stages of the pandemic, DPH had required those who tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate away from others for as long as 12 days - before being allowed to return to their schools and workplaces upon testing negative for COVID-19 via a PCR test.
Currently, those who test positive for COVID-19 must now isolate for five days and wear a mask in public places for days six through 10.
So long as they have no fever and otherwise report being symptom free, students and teachers can return to the classroom on the sixth day after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Those who contract COVID-19 are also no longer required to submit a negative PCR test before breaking quarantine.
According to the latest DPH report, which tracked new infections in the town recorded between April 24 and May 7, a total of 169 residents contracted COVID-19 during the lastest two-week surveillance window.
Reading’s 14-day average daily incidence rate, which contrasts new cases to population size, has now climbed to a 43.6.
Since the community recorded its first COVID-19 case in the early spring of 2020, at least 5,393 residents have tested positive for the contagion.
