READING - With the metrics slashed in half in recent weeks, Reading’s COVID-19 indicators steadily retreated for the entire month of October.
According to the latest report from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), the town’s 14-day incidence rate hit the single-digits for the first time since March.
Specifically, during DPH’s latest reporting period, which covers townwide infections recorded between Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, DPH officials say the community’s incidence rate dropped by a little over three points to 9.8.
The indicator hasn’t been in the single digits since March 26, when the metric hit 9.
Notably, the last time Reading’s case incidence rate measured in the single-digits, public health officials were finally getting a chance to catch their breath after last winter’s record-setting “Omicron” variant surge in COVID-19 cases.
During the height of that public health emergency in late January, Reading’s incidence rate spiked to 354. At the time, the local Board of Health was advised that a total of 854 local residents had just tested positive for the viral infection over a two-week period.
By contrast, according to last Thursday’s DPH report, Reading recorded just 35 new COVID-19 cases across town during the final two weeks of October.
Since the middle of October, when Reading’s case positivity rate jumped to 10.13 percent, the metric has been cut in half to a most recent reading of 5.53 percent.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 6,328 town residents have contracted COVID-19. Roughly 100 of those infections were added to the town’s case totals during October.
