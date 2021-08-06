READING – It all looked so promising in May. The Select Board’s Covid-19 update stopped after the May 18 meeting. On June 3 the Reading Board of Health rescinded all the Covid-19 related orders. It felt like the end was near for the pandemic. But it’s early August, and once again the news is filled with Covid-19 stories and it’s not good.
“Our decision on June 3, and as with everything that relates to Covid, is in the moment, right now, as it stands,” said Board of Health chair Dr. Rick Lopez. “But things change. Now we have this Delta variant. Now there are more cases.”
On May 11 we cheered when, for the first time in a year, the state reported no Covid-related deaths. The numbers then were good. Today, not so much, with the state reporting a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, mainly among the unvaccinated, and a disturbing number of breakthrough cases from Provincetown tied to July 4th. With the start of school approaching and town events like the Reading Street Faire next month, concerns are increasing.
“The issue has been this Delta variant that was not a prevalent back in the early spring and it did seem with the vaccinations, cases declining, things were winding down,” said Lopez, who joined the Board of Health in July last year and became chairman in October. “Meanwhile, this variant that had popped up in various parts of the country really became more and more prevalent. It accounts for more than half the cases now and because it’s so contagious, it’s caused this uptick. But in May, early June, it seemed like things were cruising for a quiet summer and a return to normalcy. But that isn’t the case.”
Despite the Delta variant, Lopez doesn’t feel we’re headed back to the dark days of 2020.
“No one can predict the future, but because of the vaccine I don’t think things are going to get as bad as they were last fall and last winter when we had that high surge. I think something like 70 percent of the Reading population is vaccinated and certainly for those over 60, it’s over 90 percent. We have a good vaccination rate. We have seen an uptick in cases in the last few weeks. We get about one or two new cases a day. That’s nothing compared to six months ago so that’s a good thing.
“We just need to keep on guard. Fortunately, Massachusetts and New England are in a much better position than other parts of the country because of our high vaccination rates and the fact that people have been more willing to do the things necessary, social distancing, mask wearing, and so forth. I think we’re not going to go back to six months ago. But the variant is going to be around for a while.”
This week, national chains with stores in Reading like Home Depot, McDonald’s and REI have told employees they must wear masks in store regardless of vaccination status. Is Reading returning to an indoor mask requirement?
“It’s going to depend on the number of cases we have and the incidence rate of the infection. Currently we have a very low incidence rate in Reading and in the surrounding communities,” said Lopez. “So, with state guidelines it’s recommended non-vaccinated people wear masks indoors and public places. And vaccinated people to wear masks if they are in contact with high-risk individuals at home. I think those lesser guidelines will continue to be in place.”
Those guidelines include students and teachers. On Tuesday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said local school districts should make those mask decisions.
“The issue with vaccinated people and masks is really not as much them, it’s really that if they get the virus in a breakthrough infection, they can be as infectious as an unvaccinated person and therefore give it to other people. The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated teachers and students k-12. The issue for vaccinated people is not their health. They can get it and it’s usually a mild case and that’s it. It’s really more them spreading it to other people. That’s frustrating because there was this burst of hope that if you’re vaccinated you could be free of masks. But it’s not necessarily the way it’s all playing out. “
Did the number of breakthrough cases in Provincetown around July 4th surprise Lopez?
“It did, to the degree that it was something like 75 percent of that cluster of several hundred were vaccinated. We know that the vaccine is not 100 percent effective. But I suspect if you’re in close quarters, and if you’ve ever been to Provincetown, you know how crowded that can be. There are enough people carrying the virus, and we know that vaccinated people can get the virus. But just single digits got hospitalized and no one died. So, the vaccine was effective. I think it was just a combination of high-density people converging that holiday weekend. Ya, it was surprising. We haven’t seen that necessarily elsewhere in the last month or so.”
The Readingma.gov covid site was updated twice in July but according to Lopez the frequency could increase if cases continue to rise. “We should think about that.” The current policy was established in June, before the Delta variant took off. “I think the public would want to be made more aware.”
While Covid-19 continues to effect daily life, Reading is continuing the process of hiring a Public Health Director. The position was approved by town meeting last April and will operate under Public Safety. The Health Director will report directly to the Town Manager administratively and to the Board of Health for policy direction. The job has been posted on the Massachusetts Health Officers Association website since May 25 and has an FY22 salary range of $97,188 to $111,657.
So far, no candidate has emerged. The pandemic has made the position feel daunting to some. Many left the field during the pandemic’s height, meaning there are many jobs open today. Town Manager Bob LeLacheur has said that hiring new staff is one of the most difficult challenges at Town Hall these days. The competition is out there, including nearby where the Melrose and Wakefield Health District is also seeking a Health Director, with a starting salary of $111,647.
“It’s slow, which is what we anticipated because there have been a lot of openings in Massachusetts for Health Director positions so there’s a lot of competition for jobs,” said Lopez.
With much to discuss, the Board of Health will meet again on August 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.