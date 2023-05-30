READING - Reading Public Library is holding a spring concert titled “Women in World Jazz”. The show featuring female performers is set to be held on May 30. It will showcase “musical styles from Cuba’s cha cha to Cape Verde’s Coladeria as well as songs from Israel, Brazil, and Japan, mixed in with jazz favorites” according to the town website. The event will run from 7-8 p.m. on the Reading Public Library lawn. Registration is not required and bringing a form of seating is encouraged.
Author Visit
Author Juliette Fay will be visiting the Reading Public Library on June 5. Fay, the author of “The Half of It” will discuss the novel and sell and sign copies from 7:00-8:30 p.m. The event is being hosted by Whitelam Books in collaboration with Reading Public Library in Community Rooms A and B. The novel is also currently the focus of the Pleasant Street Center Book Group and can be checked out from the library.
Water Rates Forum
A public forum about water rates will be held on May 31. The event will be held at Town Hall in the Select Board Room and will provide the opportunity to “learn about tiered water rates and share your feedback with town staff” according to the Town of Reading website. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. and can also be accessed via Zoom.
Board of Health
The Board of Health is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. on May 30. The meeting will be held virtually and will begin with an overview of the meeting and an opportunity for public comment. There will then be a discussion and vote on the Reading Comprehensive Tobacco Sales Regulation followed by a discussion and vote on Body Art Regulation before the meeting adjourns.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote
meetings’ login information can be found online:
May 30
• Board of Health, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom
• Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room
• Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:00 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room
• Town Forest Committee, 7:00 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room
May 31
• Finance Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Room
• Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Room
• Commissioners of Trust Funds, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Town Hall Conference Room
June 1
• Volunteer Appointment Committee, 1 p.m., via Zoom
• Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room
