READING – We drink it, shower in it, and cook with it. Soon, we may even curse the cost of it. It’s water, and if you thought that Reading water and sewer bill that was due Tuesday was high, brace yourself. Reading is heading for a potential massive hike in resident’s water and sewer bill in the years ahead.
But there’s hope.
At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting both the problem and potential solutions were discussed, led by Town Manager Fidel Maltez.
In many ways, the problem is right under your feet. The town’s aging infrastructure has resulted in expensive water main breaks at Walkers Brook, and more recently a lesser break in the Bancroft Ave. area. Even Wednesday, residents were reminded of the issue in this message from the town:
“MWRA Emergency Water Repairs – On Wednesday, April 20, MWRA has arranged with the Town of Reading and surrounding communities to schedule a temporary shutdown and emergency repair to a critical water supply line in Stoneham. This repair is necessary to prevent the risk of an uncontrolled break and resulting loss of service.”
In recent years, the town has headed off large rate hikes by the use of the water and sewer reserve funds. To simplify, those funds are created when a project is budgeted for $10 but only costs $9. That $1 in savings goes into a reserve fund. Before the recent water main breaks, the water reserve fund had more than $5 million. Today it has $3.2 million. It may sound like a lot of money, but it isn’t.
“The biggest concern is that our reserves have taken a beating,” said Maltez. “Our ability to use reserves to buffer future increases might be decreased if we don’t have reserves. If we continue to use our reserves on water main breaks, or other emergency items, we will not have reserves to buffer our rate increases.
“The use of reserves is good, as long as you have reserves. When you don’t have reserves, that’s when the term cliff comes into play. If those reserves go away, you no longer have a buffer and you’re going to have to do a massive rate increase.”
This is where ARPA funds could help.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gave Reading $7.25 million to use for pandemic related costs. In his presentation to the Select Board, Maltez had three options for FY23 water rates. All three began with the use of $750,000 from reserves to lower the rate increase. In option 1, no ARPA money was used and the resulting water and sewer increase would be a painful 7.1 percent. In option 2, $550,000 in ARPA funds would be added to the equation and the resulting increase drops to 2.9 percent. In option 3, $1 million in ARPA funds is added, and rates would remain the same as they are today.
Maltez recommended Option 2, something the board agreed with.
“Option 2 is a no-brainer,” said Carlo Bacci. “I’m all for us using these funds for mitigating future pains. This affects everybody in town, businesses and residents.”
Chris Haley agreed.
“I would be fine with $750,000 because it benefits everyone.”
But as the discussion continued, taking $750,000 out of the already depleted reserves concerned Bacci.
“This makes me nervous honestly,” said Bacci.
Bacci proposed flipping the amounts in option 2, with just $550,000 coming from reserves and $750,000 from ARPA. Board members settled on a compromise, with $650,000 from reserves and from ARPA.
“At the moment we feel that we’re good for FY23,” said Maltez. “I personally feel confident about ’24 because what we are requesting from ARPA is essentially a two-year window. I’m requesting funds for FY23 and FY24.”
But in the end, Maltez is no different than any of the other groups in town that have asked for a slice of the ARPA pie. There are no guarantees his request for $650,000 for each of the next two years will be approved. He will make his ask at the next meeting of the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) on May 11. Then he will await a final decision by the Select Board.
“Ultimately, it’s up to the board to vote on that request. But that is going to be my request.”
So, what about FY25 and beyond?
When Reading joined the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority system in 2007, it took out an approximately $11 million 20-year bond to pay the tab. That bond costs the town $520,000 annually. The good news is that it will be paid off in 2027.
Until then, Reading is considering its options. One involves implementing a tiered rate system, similar to what Wakefield adopted in 2021. Reading currently has one rate for everyone. But Wakefield now uses a four-tiered system based on water usage. Tier 1 fits people living alone, senior couples, and other small users. Tier 2 is the average residential user. Tiers 3-4 are for commercial accounts and larger residential users. Reading is investing $25,000 in a consultant who will explore how a similar system would work in Reading. It’s the same consultant Wakefield used.
For the next few years, Reading will keep its fingers crossed that nothing breaks. The perfect storm would be reserves continuing to go down along with future unexpected water main breaks. The town hopes that it doesn’t happen.
“Hoping is a bad word,” said Maltez. “We are investing very heavily in our infrastructure. When there is an issue, we try to address it and try to contain it. And contain the cost. We are investing proactively on a lot of things. We’re lining water mains; we’re finding leaks as they happen every year.
“There are things we can control and there are things we can’t control. We are doing everything in our control to protect us in the future. But obviously what happened on Walker’s Brook was not something that we could have ever predicted.”
Maltez plans to have a final proposal before the board next month, along with a vote on Reading’s FY23 water and sewer rates.
