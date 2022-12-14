READING - Add the former Rite Aid Pharmacy building off of Haven Street to the list of potential sites being eyed for a new senior/community center.
Towards the end of an hours-long gathering in Town Hall last night, the Select Board empowered Town Manager Fidel Maltez to prepare a new request for proposals (RFP) seeking offers from landlords willing to sell properties that might be suitable replacements for the existing Pleasant Street Center.
Though the newest solicitation will invite all Reading property owners to offer up sites that could be used for a new senior center or any “other municipal uses”, the general idea is to test the waters and see if the owners of the old Rite Aid at 25 Haven Street are willing to negotiate the sale of the vacant building with town leaders.
According to town officials, the property was just weeks ago listed for sale with a $2.6 million price tag.
“Whether it’s through a feasibility study or an updated RFP, we need to at least explore 25 Haven St. I understand there’s a lot of negatives about it, but the Walgreen’s site [has some cons] as well,” said Select Board member Jackie McCarthy.
“I’m not seeing a whole lot of downside [to this solicitation],” later agreed Select Board Chair Mark Dockser.
The move comes as the Select Board last night also met in executive session to consider ongoing negotiations with the owner of the old Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 17 Harnden St. The vacant Reading Center area building, which contains nearly twice as much square footage as Rite Aid, has for months now been considered the leading contender for the new senior/community center project.
The owners of the Walgreen’s site initially offered to sell the space to the town for $7 million - with $2 million of that purchase price coming from the pharmacy chain.
According to town records, the old Rite Aid building, which dates back to 1938 and sits on a parcel containing a little less than a half-acre of land, is currently assessed at a little over $2 million.
The listed owner is 25 Haven Street, LLC, a company based out of neighboring Wakefield that is managed by Walderi and Claire Lima. In May of 2020, the couple bought the Haven Street site for $2.225 million from Middlesex Investment Partners, a Stoneham real-estate management firm that has redeveloped a number of prominent properties in Stoneham Square.
It’s unclear whether the Wakefield couple had long-term plans for the site when they first acquired it. However, Walderi Lima does own an area construction company that specializes in putting up framing for larger developments.
Tuesday night’s vote to entertain another round of RFP’s regarding potential Senior Center sites was unanimous, but hardly because every Select Board member viewed the second Reading Center area property as a viable alternative to the nearby Walgreens’ Pharmacy building off of Harnden Street.
According to Select Board member Karen Herrick, the Rite Aid property is not only in far worse condition than the Walgreen’s site, it also lacks the interior square footage needed for a modern-day community center.
Specifically, the old Rite Aid space contains roughly 8,000 square feet of space, making it about the same size as Pleasant Street Center.
“The building hasn’t been maintained. Anybody who goes in there can immediately see the difference [between this property and Walgreens],” said Herrick. “There’s a lot of parking across the street by the train station, but I think [having our seniors] run across the street to get to activities sounds dangerous.”
With all four other board members indicating they wanted to at least explore the alternative downtown location, Herrick voted in favor of having Maltez prepare the new round of solicitations.
Also voicing skepticism with the new property was Select Board member Chris Haley. Yet, though questioning whether the space meets the town’s needs, he later came out in favor of gauging the building owners’ interest in selling to the town.
“I went out to look at the Rite Aid building last week. It’s significantly different than the Walgreens. It’s in much worse condition and it had a smell to it. And it’s only a single-story building,” commented Haley, who also described the parking situation as a problem. “If we were to get it, we’d have to knock it down and build something with a second floor.”
According to Select Board member Carlo Bacci, who walked the Rite Aid site with Haley, the town should at least consider the second site in light of its much more affordable pricetag. Bacci also differed from his peers in assessing the site’s parking availability, as the Haven Street parking comes with roughly 17 spaces - or almost three times as many spots as what’s available by Walgreens.
