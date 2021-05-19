READING – The vacant lot at 18-20 Woburn Street has been waiting for a new occupant since 2006. For 15 years following the fire that destroyed the original building, it’s been empty, barely a thought as residents drive by it on the way to pick up a prescription or shop downtown.
But a Reading developer with long ties to the community has proposed a new plan for a mixed-use 40R development on the site. There’s only issue standing in the way, parking. At Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting, the town’s ongoing effort to improve parking collided with plans by GC Fodera Contracting to build on the vacant land. Throw in a bit of confusion created by a new parking plan and an otherwise well-received development became bogged down in parking, parking, and more parking concerns.
Giuseppe (RMHS, Class of 2005) and Giovanni (Class of 2008) Fodera joined attorney Josh Latham in a presentation before the board that was supposed to be the same presentation the group made to the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) back on March 8. At the CPDC meeting, the developers presented plans for a 3-4 story building with commercial space on the first floor, parking on the lower level, seven residential units, and nine parking spaces in a garage. The development would border the CVS parking lot and because of the design, would take three public parking spaces from the lot.
The Select Board acts as the town’s Road Commissioners and the CPDC was looking to get their thoughts on the parking loss before moving forward on approval of the project.
But the plan shown Tuesday night was different, and this time there was no loss of parking spaces. In addition, Latham said they were appearing before the board to get permission to access the parking garage thru the municipal lot, not to get permission to lose three parking spots. The different plan caught everyone off guard.
“From my understanding which is at a distance, this is not a presentation that CPDC has seen and this is not what I’ve heard from CPDC,” said Town Manager Bob LeLacheur. “Is that accurate?”
“That’s correct,” said Latham. “CPDC saw the plan we submitted initially to the board, which showed the loss of two parking spaces, and this is the result of us really redesigning and trying to rehit that access.”
“But CPDC asked the board to review the work done to date, not something you’ve done since,” said LeLacheur. “I just want to clarify to the board … this is not something CPDC has seen. So, I think it’s a little unfair to put the board on the spot when this isn’t something CPDC has passed along to them.”
Latham defended the different presentation, calling it an “introductory meeting to try and introduce the question” of allowing access thru the municipal lot.
LeLacheur also questioned Latham saying the new plan meant no loss of parking spaces.
“I’m not sure that all staff would agree with your statement that there’s no net loss in parking,” said LeLacheur.
Chair Karen Herrick also took exception to the different plans.
“The briefing we got from staff doesn’t match what was presented here,” said Herrick. “We were told we were looking at a potential loss of three spaces and this plan is absolutely different.”
The municipal lot behind CVS was already being looked at by the town’s Parking Traffic Transportation Task Force (PTTTF) for potential changes. And the proposed House budget released early this month included a $50,000 earmark for the redesign of the CVS lot to include more pedestrian-friendly features. Board members agreed that the big picture of how best to treat the lot was a greater priority than a developer’s plans, even if the two might eventually agree.
“I think this is part of bigger look, in terms of that parking area in general before I’d be willing to weigh in on losing any spots or changing any spots,” said Mark Dockser. “If that’s a study that needs to be done, my personal feeling is that’s exactly what needs to happen first.”
With a restaurant proposed as part of the development, Dockser had parking concerns there as well.
“If there’s a 100-seat restaurant going in, it seems to me that at lunch time I’m not quite sure what we do with the patrons who want to go to the restaurant and where they’re going to park … that feeds back to the bigger question.”
Community Development Director Julie Mercier said the town has been working on a redesign of the municipal lot.
“While the applicant can demonstrate that it might be able to restripe in such a way that there would be no net loss of parking spaces, the staff is currently working with Beta Group to get an estimate for a full design of what a redesign of the CVS parking lot could look like, given some other competing interests and the need to look at that lot from other different perspectives. So, there’s no guarantee at this time that the striping layout that is shown on the plan from the applicant is what ends up being proposed by our design consultant.”
With parking concerns growing, Latham made a last push in support of the project.
“When we do talk about a higher burden on our parking, consider the flip side of that, and that’s a benefit. That’s actually the downtown getting revitalized. Certainly, parking has to catch up to that. But we want businesses, and we want to build more restaurants, and we want to build more retail in the downtown. That’s the whole point.
“And I certainly recognize that strains parking but I think at the end of the day, that’s what we’re really looking for as a community. This is a downtown district. It’s meant to be business. The residential affords almost a contained customer base. So just stepping back philosophically, this is what we’re really trying to go for. It’s in the master plan, it’s in the economic development plan, and it’s the downtown smart growth district. All of these things lead over many years of the town planning toward this kind of a use for this exact location.”
Latham and the developers will be back before the CPDC with their new plan on Monday.
