READING - Downtown merchants and those who commute through Reading Center will soon have a big reason to celebrate, as town officials say next Monday begins the final phase of an extensive infrastructure improvement project involving underground.
In a social media alert to area residents, DPW Director Jane Kinsella and other town managers explained that on Monday morning, contract workers from Insituform will begin inspecting stormwater culverts and drainage pipes.
Next week’s pre-construction activity, which should have no impact on traffic, will precede the actual start of work on re-lining of those large diameter drainpipes. The activity is being described as a low-impact job that should result in few major inconveniences to area abutters.
“This last piece of our downtown infrastructure improvements is one of the least invasive, as drain lines will be lined in-place and require little to no excavation of the roadway,” Kinsella and others explained in yesterday’s social media announcement. “In most locations, traffic shall be able to move freely through the work zone with minimal delays and detours.”
The final phase of the larger downtown infrastructure improvement project should be finished around Monday, Aug. 7. Areas impacted by the work include:
• The Memorial Park skating rinks;
• Lincoln Street from Woburn to Washington Street;
• High Street from Vine to Washington Street;
• Green Street (where a manhole installation project will result in one of the few planned detours);
• And an easement area that sits between Washington and Green Street.
According to town officials, customers should have no issues walking to area businesses during the work. However, Reading Center merchants are being advised that in some circumstances, work crews may have to set-up within private driveways in order to access drainage systems.
“In rare cases when construction may impact driveways the contractor will make every effort to provide temporary access to these properties and alert the homeowner or business,” town officials explained.
Since last spring, the downtown area has been plagued by detours, lane closures and restrictions on pedestrian movements due to a comprehensive water and sewer line replacement project and road repaving work all around Reading Center.
The work has caused some friction between downtown merchants and town officials due to the project’s traffic impacts and other related nuisances.
A birthday for the storybooks
Dubbing the event a “special delivery”, local firefighters on Wednesday afternoon delivered a newborn right by Reading’s Fire Station headquarters offf of Main Street.
According to social media posts from Reading Fire Local 1640, the expecting mother and her healthy baby met each other for the first time in-person right on the front ramp section of Station 1.
Firefighters-paramedics were forced to play the role of obstetrician after the area resident stopped at the station for help just after an ambulance crew had already departed the area to bring another patient to an area hospital.
North Reading firefighters, dispatched to the scene in an ambulance on a mutual aid call, later brought both to an area hospital.
“With our ambulance already transporting a patient, [mutual aid] was requested,” local firefighters explained in a social media post yesterday. “Moments later the baby was delivered on the front ramp of Station 1. Mom and baby were transported to the hospital by North Reading Fire Paramedics.”
