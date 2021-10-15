Christina Sacco has always been a compassionate, charismatic, and friendly person. In her past, she attended Alice M. Barrows Elementary School and Walter S. Parker Middle School. To the Reading Memorial High School community, Christina is always the person who has a friendly face, always smiling, and trying her best to make everyone be comfortable being themselves.
When reflecting on her past years at RMHS, Christina shares she’ll forever remember the friendships she built with her peers and the staff members. She appreciates everyone that she came upon in her life and believes that every single one of them helped shape her into the person she is today.
Christina says her most exciting memory at RMHS was coming back to in-person learning due to COVID. She shares, “The beginning of my senior year has been nothing short of amazing. I love how everyone has really come together post-covid and formed a strong sense of community in the school. Returning to normalcy has brought me so much happiness being able to see more people and support my classmates. One particular moment was at the first volleyball game of the season when the student section quickly filled up and they were cheering us on with enthusiasm. It was at this special moment, I realized it was times like this that I really missed.”
For sports, Christina really loved playing volleyball. During her freshman year, she was on the Freshman Volleyball Team, where she was the setter. The following year, she was on the JV Volleyball Team at RMHS where she continued the position of a setter. As her love for volleyball grew stronger and skills progressed, she was playing on the Varsity Volleyball Team for both her junior year and senior year.
At RMHS, Christina has been involved consistently in the clubs she enjoys. Since freshman year, Christina has always been a member of the Cradles to Crayons, which she is still part of today. During her sophomore year, she joined Habitat for Humanity and Letters for Soldiers and continued those clubs throughout her following high school years. As a senior, Christina earned the leadership position of club officer for Letters to Soldiers.
Outside of school, Christina spends her time volunteering. Christina considers volunteering as something that she really values. She shares, “I love giving back to the community and I find it very fulfilling. Volunteering is an important aspect of my life that I hope to continue in college.” She volunteered as a Volleyball Camp Coach in Stoneham and Reading.
In addition, she was also a virtual student-teacher for Winchester and Melrose public schools.
For her own community, she volunteered for the Reading Food Pantry, Rocket Ambassador, and tutored for Study Buddies.
Christina is a diligent student who has always liked to challenge herself academically. She shares that her favorite course in the past was Honors History 11. She says, “I loved Honors History 11, with Mr. Fiore. I thought the content that we learned about was relevant to today’s issues and news and taught me so much about our nation’s history.” As a senior, Christina’s classes
include Advanced Placement United States
Government, Honors Journalism, Honors World Issues, Honors Story Writing, Introduction to Calculus, and Spanish 5.
Since freshman year, Christina has been receiving High Honor Roll each year, which is awarded to students that receive straight A’s the whole school year. During her junior year, Christina was awarded the Clark University Book Award because of her continuous hard work in school. The Clark University Book Award, “is given to a student who ranks in the top 10% of class, excels with a challenging curriculum, and has earned the respect of both faculty and peers.” As a senior, she is now admitted as a member of the National Honor Society, which is where students are selected based on GPA, leadership, service, and character. Christina wanted to especially share thanks to a few of her teachers.
Christina shares that she really appreciates Ms. Herman (Distaula). She says, “I had her freshman year and she plays a huge role in my high school experience. She is always there for me when I need to chat and has been so helpful to me every year.”
From sophomore year, she shares, “Mr. Skehan was my sophomore year math teacher. He has made a huge impact on me and taught me to be more confident in myself academically. I always go and visit and catch up with him and he continues to be there for me every year.”
Last year, Christina had Mrs. Lynch-Disorbo for Honors British Literature. She noted, “Mrs. Lynch-Disorbo has also had a major impact on me. I had her during my junior year when I was remote for the majority of the year. She always made me feel included, noticed, and appreciated.”
When Christina has time for free time, she enjoys many hobbies. Her hobbies range from reading books, baking, attending sporting events, watching Netflix, and many more. A quick fun fact, Christina’s favorite movie is Shawn Levy’s Cheaper by the Dozen (2003). She is also a part-time administrative assistant at Sacco’s Specialized Moving and a babysitter for several families.
In the future, Christina looks forward to attending college somewhere in the United States. Although she is unsure of the major she wants to pursue, she is interested in many different fields. She shares her interests include psychology, pre-law, education, and communications.
Christina deeply shares that her family is very supportive. She shares, “I want to thank my family, specifically my mom, dad, and brothers. They are my role models and I look up to them every day. We are a very close family and they are always there for me to make me smile.”
Christina resides in Reading with both her parents, Tammy Sacco and Joseph Sacco. Her brothers are Joseph Sacco (25) and Matthew Sacco (22).
