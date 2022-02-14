READING – For a guy who was born more than 2,000 miles away, Fidel Maltez already has a lot of friends in Reading. Town Moderator Alan Foulds is one of them, but not for the reasons you’d think.
On Valentine’s Day, Maltez will begin his first day as Reading’s new Town Manager. With a passion for hard work, the 38-year-old father of two is well-suited to his new role in Reading. For the next two weeks, Maltez will overlap with current Town Manager Bob LeLacheur before LeLacheur hands over the keys to Reading on February 25.
If you don’t know what shared passion connects Foulds and Maltez, join the group. There’s much we don’t know about our incoming Town Manager. He comes to Reading from Chelsea, where he was Commissioner of Public Works. You probably knew that already. But did you know …
For starters, Dandilyons, Fat Larry’s, and Cal’s Creamery take note. He likes Salted Carmel. He also likes pepperoni on his pizza, enjoys all music, and is a registered democrat who thinks of himself as “someone who stays neutral.” He is on both Twitter and Facebook because, “you can’t be an ostrich.”
He is a Boston sports fan but admits with his Miami roots he has lingering allegiances to the Dolphins and Marlins. He speaks fluent Spanish and English and dabbles in Portuguese, French, and Chinese. And after a long day at the office? “Craft beer absolutely. Some kind of IPA,” says Maltez with no hesitation.
What about that new friendship with our Town Moderator?
“We’ve been bonding over running,” said Maltez. “I’m a runner.”
Foulds serves on the Board of Directors of the Mystic Runners, the group that organizes the weekly 5k around Lake Quannapowitt. The night before meeting a reporter at Café Nero, Maltez was lacing up his Nike Pegasuses in Wakefield. In his first race around Quannapowitt, he clocked a 27 flat, a pace he called “decent. Not my best, not my worst.”
Maltez has already run five marathons and for the sixth, he will run the Boston Marathon for the first time this April. He’ll be running for IBA, an organization that builds low-income housing in Boston. His best marathon time so far is a 4:04 at a New Hampshire race and his goal is to one day break four hours. But he’s not sure that will happen in April.
“I’ve heard stories about how painful running Boston is,” said Maltez.
The youngest of three children, Fidel Antonio Maltez was born on March 20, 1983 in Managua, Nicaragua. His father Julio (67-years-old) is a civil engineer and teaches at the National University of Engineering in Managua. His mother Aurora (63) has been a custodian at El Dorado Furniture in Miami for 30 years.
To say the 1980s were a turbulent time in Nicaragua’s history would be an incredible understatement. The early ‘80s had the Sandinistas on one side, the United States-backed Contras on the other in a civil war. There was homelessness, thousands were killed in the conflicts, and the Nicaraguan economy was in ruins.
Less than a year after Maltez was born, Daniel Ortega was elected president. But Ronald Reagan called the election a sham and in 1985 the US declared a trade embargo. Nicaragua’s economy spiraled down and at one point in 1988 had an annual inflation rate of more than 30,000 percent.
It was time to consider leaving Nicaragua. But while his mother wanted to leave, his father did not. The disagreement led to their divorce.
“It was hard economically. The country was very poor in the ‘80s and I think that was the reason my parents got divorced,” said Maltez. “My mother was tired of living in Nicaragua and my dad was just not ready to leave. He’d been in Nicaragua his entire life. He loves Nicaragua. He’s still there. My mother really wanted a better life for her children. So, we came to Miami.”
Aurora’s parents had moved to Miami in the ‘70s, so in 1990 she took 7-year-old Fidel along with his brother Cesar (now 42) and sister Gabriela (40) to Miami.
“My mom thought it was best to move in with her parents essentially. My mom wanted her children to have a better life.”
He went to school in Miami from third to eighth grade, meaning he didn’t see his father again until he was 13-years-old.
“We wrote to each other. We spoke on the phone but he never came to the US,” said Maltez. “I was intrigued by my father, his figure and the stories of him so I went, on my own, and moved in with him in Nicaragua at the age of 13. I did high school in Nicaragua.”
He attended Notre Dame High School, an American school that had an international bachelorette program. He called himself a good student.
“What I tried to do was be balanced,” said Maltez.
That balance included volunteering.
“My father had always taught us the value of giving back. I volunteered to help poor kids. We built for folks that were homeless. So, I think I was a good student but what I really valued was more balance.”
It was in high school that he met his wife Maria Belen Power.
Fidel is two-years older than Maria Belen, possibly one reason her father kept a close watch on the two when they were together. They met when she was 14 and a ninth-grader and he was a junior.
The details of their first date are a bit hazy, but Maltez remembers one thing clearly.
“Her family was very protective so I don’t think we had a date until we were older actually.”
The family didn’t trust him at first.
“Or anyone really,” said Maltez. “Our dates consisted of me bringing food to her house and either sitting on the front porch or sitting in her living room. And it wasn’t abnormal for her father to walk outside and just check in on us. There weren’t any footsie games or anything like that. It wasn’t allowed.”
With college approaching, Maltez’s guidance counselor was a Bucknell graduate and a big fan of Patriot League schools. Maltez applied to Lafayette, Lehigh, and Bucknell, and it was Lafayette that offered him a full ride.
“In the summer of 2001 I packed two suitcases and flew to Eastern Pennsylvania to start my college journey,” said Maltez.
Fidel went to Lafayette, where he saw snow for the first time. Two years later Maria Belen went to Augsburg, a private university in Minneapolis. They stayed in touch during those days.
“We loved each other and wanted to have a life together eventually.”
He graduated in 2005 with a degree in civil and environmental engineering and went to work for Cintas in a two-year management training program in Allentown, Penn.
“It really threw you into the deep end of the pool in many ways,” said Maltez.
When Maria Belen graduated the two spent time together, both in Minneapolis and also in Philadelphia, where Maltez was now living and working for Cintas. They were planning to move in together when their relationship was thrown a curveball. Maltez was given the opportunity to work for Cintas in China. It was a position he couldn’t pass up.
Not yet married, he and Maria Belen packed up and moved to China. Once settled in, Maltez popped the question at The Bund, a waterfront area in central Shanghai.
“China is 12 hours ahead, so 3 o’clock in the morning she was calling her mother, sister, and screaming that I had proposed to her.”
They were married on Dec. 29, 2011. They have two children, Maya (8) and Anna Victoria (4).
The couple eventually returned to the United States where Maltez continued working with Cintas until 2017. He became Assistant Director of Public Works for Chelsea, then two years later became Commissioner.
Minutes into his interview with the Select Board last December, Maltez revealed something very personal about himself. He stutters.
He recalled stuttering when he was 5-years-old. He’s done a lot of research on stuttering and has taken speech therapy his entire life.
“I’ve really come to embrace my stuttering as a part of who I am,” said Maltez.
He has spoken to large audiences throughout his professional life and currently volunteers with the National Stuttering Association.
Like most in the Covid era, Maltez is a veteran of Zoom. On Dec. 15 he watched via Zoom from Managua with his father and family as the Reading Select Board debated who to select as the new Town Manager.
“We had been planning a long vacation for a long time. I hadn’t been to Nicaragua since 2018 because covid, work and other things. So, this was the first time we went back home in three years. I was lucky enough to be around my entire family and Maria’s entire family as well when it happened.”
His first call went to his boss in Chelsea.
“I’m not sure if I should be ashamed of this but the first person I called was actually my boss here in Chelsea, Tom Ambrosino. Tom hired me and he’s a legend in the region. He was a wonderful mentor and allowed me to grow. He was excited. I think we both cried on the phone.”
He then called his mom.
“My mother came to this country as many immigrants do with nothing to her name and three kids. At times she had three jobs just to make ends meet. She’s very proud of where her children are. She’s very proud.”
Maltez will make $185,000 in his first year and if the past is any indication, he’ll earn every penny of it. By all appearances so far, Maltez will bring a high-energy approach to Reading. It may not be pretty, but he intends to get things done. But what does that really mean for both residents and town staff?
If you want a preview of Maltez’ management style, look no further than his play as the starting point guard on his high school basketball team.
“I’m 5-foot-9. I am not the fastest or the brightest player but I’m a scrappy player,” said Maltez. “I was known for giving it my all. Just giving it all, all the time.”
It’s something that sounds strangely familiar to his expected role in Reading.
”Exactly. I like to pride myself on being the 6th man. I’m not an all-star. It’s more about consistency, fighting, and giving it my all.”
