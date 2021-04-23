Kate is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. She is a dedicated member of RMHS clubs, athletics and is a strong student. Classmates of Kate would often describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely kind. Her support and kindness make her approachable and influential to other students.
What makes Kate stand out is her willingness to achieve her very best. As a member of the RMHS National Honor Society as well as a constant member of RMHS high honor roll, Kate has academically excelled in high school.
Kate has given her time back to the Reading community. She has loved volunteering for the Reading Food Pantry and she also taught religious education at Saint Agnes Parish. She helped out and coached for the Reading Youth Field Hockey Program as well. She always loves volunteering and giving back to the community to share her love of service with others.
In her free time, Kate loves to stay active and participate in sports, she loves going into the city with friends and spending time with her family.
Dedicating her time to RMHS extracurriculars, Kate is a member of both the Letters for Soldiers Club and Spanish Club. She also is a proud member of the RMHS Girls Varsity Field Hockey Team and has been for the past two years. Freshman through sophomore year she was on the freshman and junior varsity team and loved all the coaches and teammates. She will miss the moments spent with her team and the times spent in practice and playing games. Kate will always remember the close friendships she made through her classes and extracurriculars especially the time on the field hockey team. “They are people I will be close with forever,” she shares. Aside from sports and clubs, Kate works as a helper in the Extended Day Program at Birch Meadow Elementary School.
Looking back at the classes and teachers she had, Kate is grateful for having an amazing experience in all of her classes. In particular she thanks Mr. Binaghi for an amazing two years.
“I had Mr. Binaghi for Spanish both freshman year and junior year and not only did I learn so much Spanish, but I learned more about life in general than I have in any other class. Mr. Binaghi taught us how to be good students not just in Spanish, and overall how to be good people. I will never forget him and his class.”
This year her courses include, Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Placement European History, Honors Precalculus, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Horror and Environmental Issues.
As for the future, Kate plans to attend Fordham University in New York with an interest in business or communications. She is excited to go with her sister and is looking forward to going to school in the city as there are amazing opportunities there.
Kate shares that she will miss the teachers and people who helped make so many memories at the high school. She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. Both her parents and her sister have taught her to always go after what she wants and have fun doing it.
She shares,“I would love to thank all my teachers, coaches, friends and family. They have made me the student and person I am today and helped me get to where I am.”
Kate Ryan lives at Pine Ridge Rd with her parents Todd and Beth and her twin sister, Jane.
