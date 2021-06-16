READING - With the 2020-2021 school year now just days away from its conclusion, Schools Superintendent Dr. John Doherty recently celebrated the district’s various successes during a time of pandemic-induced chaos.
In what is likely to be Doherty’s last “Pathways” blog post before the last day of classes next Monday, the outgoing superintendent lauded the school department’s workforce for its patience and perseverance during a year in which traditional school learning models were turned upside-down.
“The 2020-2021 school year will go down as one of the most unique and challenging school years in history. However, at the end of the day, our staff including teachers, nurses, paraeducators, custodians, food service, secretaries, and administrators did everything that they could to keep our students safe and learning,” Doherty wrote in the weekend message to the community.
“I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude and thanks for all of their efforts and support. They did the best we could and at the end of the day, we can proudly say that our students did succeed this year, in spite of the challenges,” he added.
Doherty’s departing message, which could very well be the last he sends out before retiring on July 1, comes as school-related COVID-19 infections hit lows not seen since classes first resumed on a part-time basis last fall.
Throughout the year, Doherty and local Board of Health officials scrambled to contain several potential novel coronavirus outbreaks in local educational facilities.
Several weeks this past winter, scores of teachers and students were ordered to quarantine or isolate away from others at home as nurses and public health officials conducted contact tracing after being notified about new positive COVID-19 cases.
By contrast, last week just two positive cases involving the school community were detected as a result of the district’s pooled testing protocols. With the Coolidge Middle School and Birch Meadow Elementary School both recording a lone COVID-19 case, no staff members or students were ordered to quarantine as a result of those positive test results.
With the 2020-2021 school year in its final stretch, school officials have made arrangements to offer several vaccine clinics for local students. The first such clinic at the high school is taking place today between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., and tomorrow, the Coolidge and Parker Middle School will host their own clinics for students aged 12 and older.
Parents must sign consent forms in order for their child to receive an immunization. The Coolidge clinic begins at 8 a.m. tomorrow, while the Parker School vaccination drive will begin at 1 p.m.
“We are offering vaccine clinics this week for students ages 12 and up, either their first or second does,” the superintendent advised the public over the weekend.
“All students, regardless if this is their first or second shot, must bring signed consent forms with them if the parent will not be present. Students will be given their vaccination cards unless parent requests that the school nurse keeps the card for parent pickup,” he added.
