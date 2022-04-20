READING – As opposed to the 2021 Select Board reorganization, which was messy, lengthy, and at times combative, Tuesday’s 2022 version was relatively peaceful and much quicker.
In short, Anne Landry was out (her choice), Jackie McCarthy was in (voter’s choice), and Mark Dockser was the new chair (board’s choice).
But the reorganizing process also showed the continuing split on the Reading Select Board. While board members talked about healing the town’s divisions, they demonstrated their own division with another 3-2 vote that once again put Chris Haley and Carlo Bacci on the losing side.
The choice for chair came down to Haley or Dockser. Karen Herrick was stepping down as chair and Bacci couldn’t be chair because he was in the last year of his term on the board. And McCarthy wasn’t going to become chair in her very first meeting. That left Haley and Dockser, each with an interest in the position.
The suspense over who would lead the board ended quickly when Haley nominated Dockser to be chair, citing the divisions in town and Dockser’s ability to bridge them. He ended his praise of Dockser by saying he’d like to work with him as vice-chair. Without any other nomination for chair, Dockser won, 5-0.
Vice-chair was next and Haley seemed the obvious choice, and he was nominated by Bacci. But Dockser surprisingly nominated Herrick to be vice-chair. First came the vote for Haley, but he lost, 3-2, with only Bacci in his corner. It’s worth noting that Haley had endorsed Nancy Tawadros for Select Board over McCarthy and McCarthy voted against Haley for vice-chair. Then it was Herrick’s turn, and she won, 3-2, with Haley and Bacci voting against her.
That left board secretary, and this time Haley won, 5-0. A year ago, Haley lost his bid to become secretary on a 3-2 vote, one of four votes that night in which he and Bacci were on the losing side.
In its first meeting since the April 5 town election and with reorganizing finished in less than 15 minutes, the new-look Select Board talked parking, water rates, and ARPA money. It all started with praise for the one person in the room who ran in Monday’s Boston Marathon, Town Manager Fidel Maltez.
Maltez finished in 5:03:28 and brought his BAA medal to the meeting. He said he felt good the day after, as long as he avoided stairs. His non-running goals were also an agenda item.
During public comment, Bill Brown read a letter defending himself against what he called a “vile and vicious letter” directed at him.
“Over the past 70 years or so I have given countless hours to this community not to have my name dragged thru the mud by those that signed the letter for their politically correct agenda,” said Brown.
He finished and passed out pocket copies of the United States Constitution to each board member.
The most time-consuming agenda item was a presentation by the Parking Advisory Recommendations Committee (PARC). The nine-member committee began work last fall and has held more than 10 public meetings since forming. Tuesday, they submitted a number of proposals to the board, some that you may never notice. But some you will, including …
PARC proposes the town install two solar-powered kiosks at the Upper Haven (CVS) lot along with two at the Brande Court Lot. Along with that, the town would need to purchase two handheld enforcement devises. The total cost would be $110,000 and PARC asked the Select Board to make that request at the upcoming town meeting. PARC estimates that in 1-3 years the fees and fines would pay for the kiosks.
According to their proposal, parking in the two lots would be free for the first hour and then $1 an hour for 1-4 hours. It would go to $5 per hour after four hours, in an effort to “discourage all day parking,” according to PARC member Karen Rose-Gillis.
Payment could be made by cash, card, or mobile apps. Pay by Plate was PARC’s suggestion for a mobile app, the same system used by the MBTA.
Other changes represent an effort to eliminate the confusion surrounding more than 24 different parking regulations in the downtown area. PARC also targeted employee parking and came up with 113 additional employee parking spaces that would need permits on streets like Lowell, Woburn, High, Chute, Haven, Chapin, and Hamden. Those spots would also allow for public 2-hour parking. Along with that was improved lighting, safety, and walkability from the outer core areas.
By nudging employee parking out of the downtown area, PARC created 54 additional spaces with 2-hour designations.
A parking garage was also discussed and Haley was a strong proponent of looking at a parking garage option as Plan B if PARC’s efforts fail.
“If the policies and procedures that we put in place with a kiosk and everything work, then we’re not going to need a parking garage,” said Haley. “If they don’t work, what’s the next step? There isn’t one.”
Haley suggested having a consultant look into the possibility of a garage now. He and others pointed to development in town as forcing the town’s hand.
“I don’t see how we can have any more development and not have a parking garage,” said PARC member Sarah Brukilacchio.
The public hearing will be continued until the board’s next meeting on May 3. That date also meant that PARC’s sunset date was moved to July 31.
Following the PARC presentation, Maltez updated the board on a water/sewer rate proposal that he had previously shown the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) in March. His proposal involved using both ARPA funds and town water and sewer reserves to lessen the effect of a rate increase. The board agreed to a formula of using $650,000 in water reserves along with the same amount in ARPA funds.
Maltez will make that proposal to RAAC at its meeting May 11. It’s one of many requests to RAAC for the town’s $7.25 million in ARPA funds, including Birch Meadow improvements, schools, back pay for first responders, the Reading Rotary, and the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce.
Maltez still had the floor to talk about his Town Manager Goals. He called his goals ‘Aspirational” and they included earning the trust of staff and community, schools, economic development, and infrastructure. There was no mention of breaking five hours in next year’s marathon.
