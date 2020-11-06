Grace Brenner is known for her outreaching kindness and inclusivity. Her stellar academics prove her success at RMHS. Aside from her work in the community, her national recognition for horseback riding has been memorable for her and well deserved. She placed second in the National Horseback Riding Competition that was held in Oklahoma City, making her a well-acclaimed horseback rider. Grace shares that this was one of her most memorable moments throughout high school as she got to see her hard work pay off.
Not only is it her passion and main activity, but she uses her horseback riding skills for good as she is a volunteer at Windrush Farm which specializes in teaching lessons and providing therapy to veterans, children, and adults with disabilities.
Aside from her accomplishments and memories from horseback riding Grace will remember the best times in high school from “the incredible friends I’ve made, kind and inspiring teachers I’ve grown close with, and not being able to find the fourth floor on my first day.” She is thankful for all the memories and moments shared in RMHS.
Grace’s stellar academics have been proven through recognition. Junior year, she was awarded the George Washington University Book Award for her “academic excellence, leadership outside of the classroom, diversity of thought, and ability to put knowledge into action.” She was also inducted into the RMHS Century Club for her high GPA and inducted into the RMHS National Honor Society for her community service, leadership and academic achievement.
Grace’s inspiring and evident writing skills are shown through her national recognition, by receiving a Short Story Award and a publication through an organization that is a collection of the best student works across the county. Her writing ability influences her work in the RMHS New Currency Club, which is the high school’s literary magazine. This year she helped create the page “RMHS Voices” designed for student submissions in response to current acts of racial injustice, which can be found on the club’s website. Grace spoke at the Memorial Day ceremony, and also on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, where she read an original poem as a tribute to the great American activist and hero. Her talent for writing especially poetry is evident. She wrote a beautiful poem honoring the late George Floyd after his tragic death, that is published on the RMHS Orbit and is one of the publication’s most viewed pieces.
Her impact on the community is substantial as she has dedicated many hours to helping others. Through her work in the Leo Club, she has loved volunteering at the Fall Street Faires. Grace is also a member of the RMHS Class Office where she has worked hard with her peers and is currently planning a “virtually” incredible pep rally. Her role is important for the Class of 2021, as she leads them and is helping to plan some fun and safe activities amidst the pandemic.
Grace’s love for the French language and culture inspired her work in the RMHS French Club. She is the Treasurer of the club and has worked with young kids, teaching them French. This year she is helping to try and still make it happen even if it is virtual. Grace also received a bronze medal on the National French Exam, proving her knowledge of the language.
Over her years at RMHS, Grace has taken rather challenging classes and strived to do her best. Taking Advanced Placement Classes, Grace shares, was a rewarding experience because she got to delve into the subjects she is most passionate about. Some her most rewarding and challenging classes include Advanced Placement Language and Composition, Advanced Placement U.S. History, and Advanced Placement Biology. This year her classes include, Advanced Placement English Literature, Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement French, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Calculus and Honors History & Science of Epidemic Disease.
Grace has had the opportunity to learn from amazing teachers who have influenced her love of learning. Her history teacher Mrs. Howie, has supported, inspired, and been there for her throughout the entirety of her high school career.
Grace shares, “Not only do I admire her kindness and approach to teaching the subject, but her emphasis on learning about and understanding the darker sides of history has helped me to confidently decide on a political science and humanities track in college to work to reform curriculums around the country. I hope she knows how much of an impact she has had on my life and career at RMHS. I cannot thank her enough.”
In addition, Grace thanks all of her teachers, English and history especially, who have been such influential and encouraging role models to her over the past four years.
“I would love to thank Ms. Crosby, Mrs. Williams (both math and English), Mr. Albright, Mrs. McSorley, Dr. Ryan, Mrs. Allison, Mrs. Bailey, Mr. Debenedictis, and so many more,” she shares.
In the little free time that she has, Grace spends it with her friends and sister, hanging out and going for long drives. She loves to read, write, spend time outside, and bake. She also works at Starbucks Coffee as a barista and trainer.
As for the future, Grace plans to major in political science and minor in history. She hopes to one day be a lawyer and is inspired by her hero the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, sharing her favorite quote by her: “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”
Looking back on her time at RMHS she is grateful for the opportunities it has presented her and she is grateful for the memories that she shared with many of her peers. A quote that she shares to sum up her time at RMHS by Albert Einstein: “Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.”
Grace thanks her family and friends for their support throughout her time at the high school. She shares, “I could not have had half of the success that I did without your support, love, and encouragement.”
Her friends and family have had her back from the beginning and inspired her dedication to everything she does.
Grace resides at 164 Green St. with her parents Jeff and Melissa and her sister Abbey (15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.