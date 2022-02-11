To the Reading community, Katia Brechko is a kind, understanding, and intelligent person. Since attending Birch Meadow Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School, Katia is someone who people can turn to for academic advice and support. One of her friends shared, “Katia is a very diligent person in school and outside of school. She is also a very thoughtful person, who makes everyone feel welcome in her presence. She is always optimistic and talking to her puts anyone in a brighter mood.”
Throughout her four years of high school at RMHS, Katia shared that she has made many wonderful memories. She shares, “The most exciting moment for me in high school thus far has been when the RMHS Marching Band won first place in our division with a score of 96.2 at finals at our home stadium. It felt as if all of our hard work from over the years had finally paid off and it was even sweeter since it was at our own high school. I feel very proud of our group’s hard work.”
She also shared, “I will remember the hard work I put into my classes and social relationships as well as my kind friends who have stood by my side during hard times.”
In freshman year, Katia was a member of the Winter Color Guard. During her sophomore year, she also earned herself the leadership role of flag section leader. Besides Winter Color Guard, Katia has been a member of the Marching Band all four years of high school. In her senior year, Katia became a member of the RMHS Art Club.
In school, Katia has always put in her full effort. During junior year, Katia was awarded the Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal for her ability and interest in computer science. Her hard work also helped her receive high honor roll every year. Katia shared that she enjoyed many of her previous classes. Some of her favorite classes were BC Calculus, Animation, and AP Language and Composition. For senior year, Katia’s classes include Financial Literacy, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Story Writing, AP Statistics, AP French, Animation, Symphonic Band, and AP Physics C.
Katia is very grateful for many things in life. She shares, “I would like to thank my teachers, specifically Mrs. Lombardo, Mr. McIntire, and Mr. Radvany for always being encouraging and kind to me. I would also like to thank my close friends for helping me get through hard times.”
One of the teachers that Katia wanted to especially thank was Mrs. Lombardo. She shares, “I have had the joy of having her as my English teacher for two years (freshman year and junior year). She is such a caring, responsible, and hardworking teacher who I admire very much. Her classes were always fun yet productive. She always put in extra time to give her students detailed comments on their writing. I truly appreciate her effort and feel that she genuinely cares about making her students better. Her attitude and dedication to her work have inspired me to become a better student.”
When asked to describe Katia, Mr. McIntire notes, “Katia is very articulate and added depth to her AP Physics 1 class whenever she shared her thoughts or her questions. She was skilled at interrogating physics concepts to check her own understanding, and I'm sure it helped her classmates to ask more expert-level questions.”
When school is not in session, Katia spends a lot of time volunteering around the community. She shared, “For a couple of summers I volunteered at Creative Arts as a teacher’s assistant at their art summer camp. I was in charge of leading some projects, keeping the kids entertained and supervised, and running errands. I truly feel it is important to encourage creativity to young people so that they can continue to think out of the box when they are older. Art is also really important to me so I am happy to give back to a community that allowed me to explore one of my passions when I was younger. I used to attend classes there when I was younger. I believe that everyone should be treated with kindness and respect. It is important to make sure that everyone is given a chance to voice their ideas. However, it is important to learn and grow.”
In her free time, Katia enjoys playing the flute, painting, and making earrings. She shares that she likes to express herself creatively in different ways.
Recently, Katia has started to work as a tutor at the Russian School of Mathematics. She would tutor students on areas relating to trigonometry and geometry.
Some quick facts about Katia would be that her favorite food is pizza. Her favorite actress is Emma Watson. Her favorite drink is green tea. Katia’s favorite quote is said by Lady Gaga, “I am my own sanctuary and I can be reborn as many times as I choose throughout my life.”
For the future, Katia plans on majoring in Computer Science. She hopes to attend the University of Toronto. Katia’s parents are Elena Titova and Pavel Brechko. Her younger sister is Nastia Brechko (13). Katia and her family reside on Bethesda Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.