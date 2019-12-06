READING – Want to sell something on electronic media but don’t want some unknown deviate showing up at your home? Don’t want to meet some wierdo somewhere to sell an item?
Reading Police have the solution: a new program that gives community members a safe and secure meeting spot to complete online transactions.
Beginning today, Reading residents who would like to use the service can go to the police station, located at 15 Union St., to meet a buyer or seller. Transactions can be completed at the designated Internet Exchange Safe Zone in the station's parking lot, or inside the station's lobby.
By using the police station as a meet up location between a buyer and seller, residents do not have to share their address with a stranger or meet a stranger at their home. While Reading Police cannot guarantee the quality or authenticity of items residents purchase online, the online transaction safe zone provides residents with a secure and public spot to complete a sale.
"Though the internet has become a popular place for people to connect and exchange items, we know that residents still value personal privacy and safety," Deputy Police Chief David Clark said. "The Internet Exchange Safe Zone is under video surveillance at all times and the Reading police station is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week to give residents peace of mind and a safe place to complete their online transactions."
