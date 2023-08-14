READING - Reading Public Library is hosting a theater class titled “Find Your Stage: Theater Games” on August 15.
The event will be open to those entering grades 3-5 and will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Community Rooms A and B. According to the description, the event “promotes creativity, quick thinking, problem-solving, and confidence and is perfect for either the theater pro or newbie.”
The class is part of the library’s summer reading initiative and is sponsored by the Friends of the Reading Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Boston Bruins.
-Veterinary clinic renovation request to be withdrawn
With the proposed conversion to a dog daycare no longer being pursued, the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) will tonight consider a request to withdraw the recently filed petition.
According to the CPDC agenda for tonight’s gathering in Town Hall, would-be petitioner Allison Mann had originally filed a request to convert the veterinary clinic at 1312 Main St. into the Mutts N Wigglebutts Dog Daycare. However, before the CPDC could even open pubic hearing on the special permit request, the petitioner filed a follow-up memo asking to withdraw the request without prejudice.
The CPDC meeting, which also includes a continuation on subdivision applications for Grandview Road and 45 Beacon St., will begin at 7:30 p.m.
---
Outdoor Storytime
The Reading Public Library will hold an event called “Find Your Fun: Backyard of Books” on August 18. The event will run from 10-10:40 a.m., and according to the description librarians and attendees will “read, sing, dance, and have tons of summertime fun”. The storytime will be held on the library’s lawn and is sponsored by the Friends of the Reading Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Boston Bruins.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
August 14
• Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall
• Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library
• Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall
August 16
• Symmonds Way Exploratory
Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall
• Historical Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall
