Natalie Benassi is described by her peers and family as a kind, thoughtful, and creative person. As a student and member of the RMHS community, Natalie is hardworking and reliable. Natalie completed her elementary education at Wood End and then went on to Arthur W. Coolidge Middle School before attending Reading Memorial High School.
This year Natalie is taking a diverse array of courses including Spanish 5, Film Literature, Story Writing, WWII European, WWII Pacific, Intro to Human Services, Introduction to Calculus, Child Development, and Environment Issues: Ecology.
Throughout her high school career Natalie has frequently volunteered at the MS Society in Waltham. The MS Society is an organization that works to better the lives of those living with Multiple Sclerosis. They are working towards a cure for the auto-immune disease.
Natalie is very passionate about her community service at the MS Society saying, “I volunteer because my mom has Multiple Sclerosis and she is very important to me. She uses a wheelchair, but she doesn’t let that stop her from riding a tandem bike with my dad to raise awareness of the realities of MS.” She has also volunteered at the Great Maine Getaway BikeMS ride.
Natalie is also involved in many RMHS clubs. She has been a member of the Outdoors Club since 2020. The club has organized beach clean ups and nature walks and hikes.
She is part of the Yearbook Club participating as the editor. She has been a member of the club since her Junior year. As editor she has the important job of picking out photos and creating a cohesive year book overall.
Natalie has also been a member of the RMHS Cooking Club since Junior year. As a club they went to Cambridge and tried different vegan spots. They also do local activities like cooking pizza and other meals at the Unitarian Church.
In addition to clubs, Natalie also runs Cross Country and participates in winter and spring track at RMHS. During both seasons of track Natalie runs the mile. She is one of the captains for Cross Country and runs 5Ks at each meet.
Outside of school Natalie has worked as a Girl Scouts camp counselor where she helped lead and mentor Girl Scouts ages 5-10. Natalie is currently employed at Dunkin’ on 110 Main Street in Reading.
When she is not serving coffee or donuts, Natalie enjoys reading, spending time with friends, and listening to music (especially Taylor Swift).
Natalie's favorite food is Pesto Pasta and her favorite dessert is Tiramisu. Her favorite movie is Pride and Prejudice and her favorite book is Beach Read by Emily Henry. Her favorite animal is the otter.
Natalie's best memory of High School was the first day of Senior Year and the full circle feeling she got from it. She says, “I remember going in as a Freshman and being so stressed about everything, but it felt so different this year. Seeing everyone become Seniors was surreal because it went by so fast.” Out of her four years at the high school Nataile says Junior year was the best.
She says, “I really loved my classes and teachers Junior year. They were all very interesting and I feel that I’ve learned a lot from them. I had some great teachers, and overall it was a great year for me.”
On her favorite classes from her high school career she says, “One of my favorite classes (and teachers) was Physics Junior year. I didn’t think I would like it because math isn’t my strongest subject and I really disliked Chemistry, but Physics was a super interesting subject. Along with that, Mr. Farrin made each and every class a great way to start the day. I learned a lot not only about Physics itself, but also which teaching style helps me learn best just from that class.”
In terms of what Natalie will remember most about high school she says she will remember the people she has met. “In just four years I feel as though I’ve met some lifelong friends. Meeting so many new people through classes, sports, and clubs has given me the opportunity to talk to people that I might not have. I feel really lucky to have gotten the chance to make connections with lots of different people even from different grades. I remember watching the seniors leave each year and being really sad, so it’s weird to think now that the class of 2023 is graduating.”
Natalie gives thanks to her friends and family who have been with her throughout her high school career. She says that her parents, Joe and Josie, have always been there to support and inspire her no matter what. She would like to thank the rest of her family who constantly motivates her and also her friends who never fail to make her smile.
Next year in the fall Natalie plans on attending college in the Massachusetts area. She plans on majoring in Psychology. Her main fields of interest are Psychology and Biology.
Natalie resides on Gleason Road with her parents Joe and Josie Benassi, and brothers Cam and Andrew.
