By BOB HOLMES
READING – Seven, or maybe six, of the best and brightest Reading leaders will soon decide how to spend almost $8 million in federal ARPA money. Certainly, everyone would applaud that, right?
But at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, the who-spends-it proved to be more of an issue than the where-it’s-spent.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law last March by President Biden. It provides almost $2 trillion in funding to individuals and local governments for covid-related costs. Reading’s piece of the pie is $7.6 million and since its inception the town has discussed how best to spend it. The town plans to spend $80,000 on covid test kits and at the Select Board’s next meeting on Feb. 1 it is expected to vote on approving the use of ARPA money for the test kits.
But what about the remainder of the money?
On Dec. 1, the Finance Committee approved the formation of a sub-committee to look at ARPA spending options. The only problem is that no one told the Select Board, a fact that was apparent during an hour-long discussion Tuesday night. It wasn’t a good look for either committee.
While the Select Board appeared as if it was caught off guard by the Finance Committee’s December move, the subject of how to spend the ARPA funds has been on the last four Finance Committee agendas going back to their Sept. 30 meeting. And the Select Board got an update on ARPA funding from its legislative delegation at its Oct. 12 meeting, giving the appearance the town’s two most important boards ran parallel discussions but never communicated on the issue until Tuesday night.
“FinCom rushed ahead and did this and didn’t consult with the Select Board,” said Select Board chair Karen Herrick. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing necessarily because I think a lot of the work that was done is really good. But this is the first time the Select Board is discussing the latest and greatest proposal.”
For the record, the Select Board has final say on how ARPA funds are spent. Town Meeting has the final say on the town budget but on issues with a time constraint, like the ARPA funds, the Select Board is the bottom-line decision maker.
“We did not have a discussed agenda item before,” said Herrick. “We had a Financial Forum where we discussed a proposal that has come out of FinCom. They’ve been very helpful when we were heads down on a number of items, including finding our next Town Manager, to start thinking about how we might put the committee together to prioritize projects for the $7.6 million in ARPA funds that we’ve received.”
The problem here is that the new committee was already put together at the Finance Committee’s December meeting. It included seven members, three from FinCom (Ed Ross, Jeanne Borawski, and Marianne Downing), two from the School Committee (Tom Wise and Shawn Brandt), and two yet-to-be-named from the Select Board. That fact, along with the individuals already appointed to the committee, was news to the Select Board.
Herrick directed Select Board members to look at the information provided in the meeting packet but Anne Landry had what she called a “very basic question.” Where is it? At this point Town Manager Bob LeLacheur jumped in and said the document wasn’t in the packet, leaving board members in the dark. While Herrick was finding the information and sending to LeLacheur, Landry and Herrick continued a discussion.
“It’s a proposal,” said Herrick of the sub-committee.
But Landry said it was her understanding the committee was already established with a charge and are awaiting the choice of two Select Board members.
“Correct,” said Herrick.
At this point a separate discussion began that had nothing to do with where to spend $7.6 million.
“Then the question is, since the Select Board is the ultimate decision maker for the spending of these funds, would the Select Board actually be the appropriate body to create a committee,” asked Herrick, who added she spoke with Town Counsel Ivria Fried about the committee.
As board members had a chance to look at the FinCom proposal, questions arose. Carlo Bacci asked Herrick if she liked the committee structure?
“I have been in favor of a collaborative approach since last summer,” said Herrick. “The last time I considered this, and I only saw this document recently as well, so I was a little surprised to see three FinCom members. Initially it was two each from School Committee, FinCom and Select Board.”
Listening in on the virtual meeting was Finance Committee chair Ed Ross.
“A big lesson learned from my perspective as chair, as far as a lot of the members saying they hadn’t really seen much. That falls upon me to get that information to you as we go along and in front of you because this started six months ago. I certainly didn’t mean any disrespect to the board by moving forward with this. It was all in good faith on our side,” said Ross.
He also addressed the makeup of the sub-committee, which started with six members but changed to seven when Haley pointed out during June’s Financial Forum that an even number could cause problems.
“It made more sense that the extra member come from FinCom than the Select Board or School Committee because you’d both be posted where you have a quorum,” said Ross of the Fincom, which is composed of nine members.
Mark Dockser wasn’t comfortable with the committee format as proposed.
“I think the Noah’s ark approach makes more sense with two, two, and two in terms of the structure. I fully appreciate the issue of not getting to quorum for the smaller boards and agree with that.”
Select Board members wanted an ad hock committee under the board instead of a sub-committee under the Finance Committee. What might seem unimportant to some, was an issue for board members.
“I’m struggling with a sub-committee of the FinCom for this project,” said Herrick. “I don’t think a sub-committee of the Finance Committee is the right way to do it. This is where the confusion is. This is the first time the Select Board is discussing how we might want to have an advisory committee to talk about our responsibility for allocating ARPA funds.”
As the discussion continued, board members decided moving quickly was more important than committee structure.
“It does need to move forward soon,” said Dockser. “It’s the right time to do it. I do think it’s a Select Board function specific to ARPA. We know that. I’m not comfortable with it yet in terms of the structure. I do think the mission has to be a bit broader than it is right now.”
“I think we need to move quickly on this,” said Landry. “I feel like we need to get this off the ground and going. I appreciate Mark’s point about not wanting to lose bigger picture community priorities with too narrow a focus but we also do have the reality of these one-time funds that need to be spent in a relatively short period of time where there is a clock ticking. Having an advisory committee, whether it’s a sub-committee of the Finance Committee or an ad hoc committee under the Select Board, whatever form it takes, I think it needs to be set up by next meeting. I agree that it’s a little bit awkward to have an advisory committee to the Select Board under FinCom but if it’s going to move the ball forward, I would support that.”
“Timing is of the essence. We have to move quickly but carefully,” said Bacci.
“If FinCom already appointed the three people and the School Committee already did two, then I’m perfectly fine with us doing the other two and getting the ball rolling on this,” said Chris Haley, who asked to be on the committee. “I don’t see a reason to change any of it.”
Ross agreed with what he called the “need for speed.”
After more than an hour of discussion it came down to this. Herrick will work with Ross to craft a charge for the committee that includes broad community priorities, has built-in flexibility, and ends with a recommendation on how the ARPA funds will be spent.
The number of committee members will probably remain at seven and it’s expected to be an ad hoc advisory committee to the Select Board, assuming the five members already appointed are willing to work under the Select Board instead of the Finance Committee. Much of the work has already been done by the Finance Committee. The results will be revealed at the Select Board’s Feb. 1 meeting.
Who knew spending a few million could be so complicated?
