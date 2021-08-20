READING – The School Committee last night decided not to punish member Shawn Brandt in the fiasco which resulted in the identification of a half dozen special education students as part of a public records school email request regarding the U.S. Capital riots last January.
They also engaged in another lengthy debate of over an hour to tweak the second reading of the school mask policy unveiled at their meeting on Monday Aug 16. The policy mandates masks inside schools with limited exceptions for the upcoming school year and allows students to be unmasked during outside activities on school grounds.
They agreed on metrics to follow to consider future changes to the policy but were unable to decide on the specific COVID numbers that would trigger such a mask policy review. The School Committee later decided to wait on suggested action by the Middlesex League regarding fall sports face coverings before implementing RMHS regulations. Board members appeared to be leaning towards masking for indoor sports and not requiring them for outdoor sports.
Brandt remains Vice Chair
As announced at the Monday School Committee meeting, School Committee member Carla Nazzaro made the motion to strip Shawn Brandt of his Vice Chairman post as a result of his alleged failure to act to protect special education students’ identities in an email request seeking to examine school emails regarding the assault on the U.S. Capital.
In making the motion last night Nazzaro said it dealt with a difficult topic and she was no longer confident with the June vote for Brandt as vice chair of the committee and wanted to “put the episode behind us” and commit to the safety and protection of students. She hinted that taking the action (against Brandt) would perhaps deter parents from taking any additional action against the schools or Brandt over the issue.
The School Committee had met in a series of executive sessions to deal with the complaints by parents over the Special Education release in the emails. The parents reportedly wanted Brandt to step down over the alleged ethics and policy violations. In a July meeting the School Committee apologized for the release which did not redact student identities and was critical of Brandt for whatever part he played in not preventing the wider distribution of the large number of emails which included the six that identified special education students. That email release was reportedly requested by Ashley Gross who sent the volume of emails to Brandt. Brandt has said he did not request the school emails but agreed to obtain them when asked if he wanted them and Brandt stated he did not forward them to anyone. Ultimately the email package was posted by someone on an local electronic media site.
After Nazzaro’s motion Committee member Chuck Robinson seconded the motion for discussion purposes and said Brandt had made a mistake but he was comfortable with him remaining vice chair. He added that he was extremely disappointed the students’ private information was released which also involved the Town Clerk and prior Superintendent and that the School Committee acted to make sure it won’t happen again.
The retention of Brandt was strongly defended by Committee member Erin Gaffen who said they should work together to rebuild trust and move forward. Her sentiments were echoed by Committee member Sarah Mclaughlin.
Committee Chair Tom Wise praised Brandt’s work as vice chair and said there were a lot of misstatements out there on this issue. He said Brandt’s inaction bothered him and his failure to contact Supt. John Doherty. Wise added that the protection of students was an utmost priority and that didn’t happen.
Brandt them presented a timeline on the issue, said he didn’t initiate the public records request and said by the time he knew of the student information in the volume of emails Dr. Doherty had already been informed. He added whichever way the vote goes he would put his head down and work for the kids of Reading.
The vote to remove Brandt as vice chair lost on a 4-2 vote with Nazzaro and Wise supporting the action.
