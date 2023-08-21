By CAITLIN DEE
READING – The Select Board will hold a meeting involving a discussion about military leave, dog park development, and more tomorrow night.
Set to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the meeting will discuss the Select Board’s appointment to the Special Committee for Charter Review as well the warrant for the November Town Meeting. As part of the discussion around the warrant, Town Manager Fidel Maltez is expected to inquire with the elected officials about trying again to appropriate funding for the purchase of standardized trash and recycling carts for use by all town residents and businesses.
There will also be a public hearing regarding a liquor license transfer for Bay State Liquors and a presentation from the Reading Food Pantry about a request for additional ARPA funds.
The meeting is set to be held in the Select Board Meeting Room at Town Hall.
Documentary screening
The Reading Public Library is hosting a screening of a music documentary titled “Drive to Sing” featuring Massachusetts choirs on August 22.
Members of the Reading Community Singers will be in attendance at the screening set to be held in Community Room A and B from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
According to the event description, the film “is about choirs during the pandemic and the
importance of making music together.” The screening will be sponsored by the Friends of the
Reading Public Library.
- - -
Climate Committee Meeting
The Climate Committee will meet virtually on August 23 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be a joint effort with the RCAC and the Town of Reading Planning Department and will begin with a liaison report and the hazard mitigation draft plan.
It will conclude with a discussion of the MBTA Communities program, a state-mandated zoning initiative that requires Reading and all of its neighbors to set aside a substantial swath of land for by-right multi-family housing developments, and the net zero action plan.
- - -
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remotemeetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday, August 22
-Council on Aging, 7 p.m., Town Hall
- Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Wednesday, August 23
- Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., Reading Retirement Administration
- Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., via Zoom
- Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall
- Finance Committee, 7 p.m.,
Town Hall
Thursday, August 24
- School Committee, 7 p.m.,
Town Hall
- Finance Committee, 7 p.m.,
Reading Memorial High School
