READING - Town Clerk Laura Gemme recently announced the start of the municipal election season as town citizens can now seek papers to declare their candidacy for office.
According to Gemme, nomination papers to qualify for April 6 elections are now available at her office. Pulling papers is the first step Reading residents must take in order to become a certified candidate on the municipal election ballot.
Candidates for elected offices must obtain at least fifty (50) certified signatures from registered voters to qualify for placement on the April 6th ballot, and at least 10 of those endorsements must come from residents within a would-be candidate’s own voting precinct.
Nomination papers are available until 5:30 PM on Friday, February 12, and must be submitted to the Town Clerk for certification no later than 5:00 PM on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
This April, the following incumbents are up for re-election:
• Moderator (one-year term): Alan E Foulds of 9 Ide St.
• Select Board (three-year term): Vanessa I Alvarado of 28 Mt Vernon St.
• Board of Library Trustees (Three-year term): Alice W Collins, of 23 Mineral St. and Andrew W Grimes of 103 Oak St.
• Municipal Light Board (three-year term): David R Hennessy of 7 Pine Ridge Rd. and John W Stempeck of 65 Avalon Rd.
School Committee (three-year term): Shawn Brandt, of 231 Franklin St. and John Henry Parks of 35 Hancock St.
