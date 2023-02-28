By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - School officials want to establish a new special education (SPED) rainy day account to better manage unanticipated out-of-district placements and other last-minute departmental expenditures.
During their most recent gathering in the RMHS library, the School Committee unanimously voted to recommend passage of a Town Meeting warrant article that will allow the creation of a special SPED stabilization account.
“I’m clearly in favor of this because it provides a backstop that allows us to do what we need to do [in terms of addressing other budgetary priorities],” remarked School Committee member Thomas Wise. “I’ve heard [feedback] throughout the day that this is the School Committee’s new slush fund. It’s not. It allows us to focus some of our budget money in a proactive way instead of a reactive way.”
The Select Board has already agreed to include the measure in the warrant for April’s Town Meeting.
Under the proposal, the town will be taking advantage of a special clause of the state's 2016 Municipal Modernization Act that encourages municipalities to establish a SPED stabilization account that is controlled by both the School Committee and Select Board.
Deposits into the account, per state regulation, are capped at a dollar amount that’s equivalent to 2 percent of a school department’s net spending - or roughly $940,000 based on Reading’s current budget.
School officials propose building up savings within the new emergency fund by making an annual deposit of any unspent money left in the school budget at the end of the fiscal year. Meanwhile, any expenditures from the account - which can only be used for special education purposes - must be approved by a majority of both School Committee and Select Board members.
With neighboring communities like Woburn and Burlington adopting similar funding mechanisms in recent years to handle unexpected SPED expenditures, the rainy day account could help the district manage one of the most unpredictable and expensive sections of a local school budget. Already, the district allocates roughly 30 percent of all education dollars towards the SPED department, while out-of-district placements will total $4.5 million this year. Next year, when several students will either graduate from their programs or plan to move out of Reading, outside SPED tuitions are expected to drop to $3.66 million.
Since FY’19, when Reading budgeted $3.4 million for such placements, the SPED line-item has fluctuated quite wildly from year to year. For example, expenditures dipped to a five-year low of $1.8 million in FY’21, but that shot up to over $4 million just a year later.
“Rather than building up our operating budget with contingencies, we can reallocate those funds [to other regular education needs],” said Bottan, who believes the stabilization account will allow district quite a bit of budget flexibility. “At the end of this fiscal year, we’re already anticipating some savings, so our first deposit could be made [this summer]. Then a little bit of those savings could be used [in the years ahead] to build up this fund.”
The School Committee is throwing its support behind the initiative as annual special education costs are technically expected to drop in the coming FY’24 budget year by approximately $215,000.
Though Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski is confident the district’s proposed $16.7 million special education for next year is sufficient, he did during budget talks earlier this winter express concerns about reducing the size of a financial cushion normally built into the school department’s out-of-district tuition and transportation line-items.
Specifically, spending for out-of-district placements - which in extreme cases can run as high as $225,000 for a single student - is expected to decrease from $4.5 million for the current budget year to $3.66 million in FY’24.
In prior years, the school department included a more substantial placeholder within the out-of-district line-item to ensure the community can absorb the shock of any last-minute SPED enrollments. However, the School Committee, hoping to capitalize on the budget anomaly by using some of that funding towards the hiring of new educational support staff like a middle school adjustment counselor and elementary school math coaches, instructed central office administrators to reallocate a larger share of that cushion towards those priorities.
“As we squeezed what had previously been a buffer in our out-of-district placements line-item to enable some other things, Tom did express some concerns,” School Committee Chair Shawn Brandt acknowledged at the recent meeting. “This gives us a backstop [to rely upon] should we have a surprise.”
According to Bottan, the district’s FY’24 spending plan still includes a $470,000 backstop to steer towards extra outside SPED placements that may occur after the annual budget is approved by Town Meeting.
“In this year’s budget, we have $270,000 set aside for one residential tuition, $125,000 for a private day [program placement], and $75,000 set aside for a collaborative [student’s tuition],” Bottan advised the local education board.
State and federal law mandates that pupils with disabilities receive extra services — up to and including the placement of a one-to-one aids or medical staff with students — so that they can be educated in the least restrictive learning environment.
As a general principle, placement in a setting that most closely resembles a regular classroom setting in a child's neighborhood school is considered the most important benchmark in determining whether the least restrictive environment guideline is being achieved.
In extreme situations, where a local school system lacks the resources to address those needs, children may be sent to an outside institution — often at a great cost to the city or town. Because those annual tuition and transportation bills routinely exceed $100,000 for a single student, local educators have tried whenever possible to meet pupils' education needs with in-house programs.
