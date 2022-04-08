To the Reading community, Mike Wall is a passionate, well-spoken, and witty person. In his previous years, he has attended Birch Meadow Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and Reading Memorial High School. Mike is someone who is always eager to help others and has helped countless peers with subjects like math and science.
Throughout his high school years, Mike has made numerous memories. He shares, “I will remember all of the friends I’ve made, in sports and in the classroom. These are the people who I spend most of my days with as a student-athlete, and they have all each had their own impact on me.”
He also shares that his most exciting moment was when he broke his own record. He shares, “My most exciting moment in high school was breaking 4:40 in the mile as a sophomore. It was really a showcase of my athletic ability at the time and also when I really started to stand out as a runner in the Middlesex League.”
In senior year, Mike became involved in the Politics Club.
Mike is also a 4-time varsity athlete on the cross country, winter track, and spring track teams.
With his consistent hard work, Mike earned high honor roll throughout his four years of high school. In sophomore year, Mike won the Middlesex League All-Star for cross country. Mike also won the Abigail Adams Scholarship which was given to kids who were exceptional at the English and Math MCAS.
In school, Mike challenges himself with a variety of classes. He shares that his favorite past class was Introduction to Engineering and Design with Mr. Hatton and Principles of Engineering with Mr. Buono. For this year, Mike’s classes include Advanced Placement BC Calculus, Advanced Placement Physics C, Advanced Placement Computer Science, Honors Horror, Honors Film and Literature, and Honors Epidemic Diseases.
Throughout high school, Mike shared that there was one teacher that really influenced his development. He shared, “Freshman year geometry with Ms. Distaula was the teacher that influenced me. I liked math before, but her enthusiasm for the subject made me enjoy it that much more. That was also the first class where I really helped out my peers and it showed me how much I like helping others.”
Mike also wanted to share some thanks. He notes, “I would like to thank my parents for supporting me in everything I do. They are both very intelligent and reasonable people who I have a great relationship with. They give me the freedom to do whatever I want, within reason, which I respect a lot.”
When Mike has free time, he enjoys doing many things. He shares, “I enjoy playing basketball, playing video games, running, working out, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.”
Since July, Mike has also been working at TJ Maxx in Woburn.
Mike would also frequently spend time volunteering. He shares, “Service work to me means giving back to one’s community. As a member of a community, one should care about the other members.” In the past, Mike has volunteered over 50 hours at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lawrence, MA. He shared that he would continuously go back to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore to volunteer because he loves the work and the people. He has also made many connections with the employees and other volunteers.
Some quick fun facts about Mike is that his favorite food is any type of sandwich. His favorite actor is Patrick Warburton. His favorite restaurant is called The Double Bull. Mike’s favorite dessert is pie. His favorite quote is said by Tauheed Epps, “Ain’t got time for beef, I’m a cash cow.”
In the future, Mike plans on majoring in Mechanical Engineering. He also has a field of interest in Automotive. In the fall, he will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Mike resides on Barrows Road with both of his parents, David and Julie Wall. Mike has one younger sister, Natalie (16).
