Egan to depart local Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 25

READING - Longtime local Chamber of Commerce manager Lisa Egan yesterday announced she will be stepping down from her executive director’s post to accept a job at Bentley University.
In a message sent out to Reading/North Reading Chamber of Commerce members on Monday morning, Egan revealed she will work her last official day in the community on Aug. 25.
The local business advocate, who leaves the Chamber after nine years, pledged to work closely with the organization’s officers to help with the transition to a new day-to-day operations manager.
“I will continue to support the Chamber during the transition until a new executive director is in place, and I plan to be at North Reading Town Day. It has been a pleasure to serve in this position for nearly nine years, and I truly appreciate the energy you bring to your business,” wrote Egan, whose new job will bring her to Bentley University’s office of strategy and innovation.
During her tenure, the local Chamber of Commerce oversaw the start of the annual Winterfest celebration on the Town Common, which was launched after COVID-19 concerns led to the cancellation of Reading’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
The inaugural Winterfest event, held in March of 2022, brought hundreds of residents to the Town Common, where merchants set up tents and guests were treated to ice sculptures, live music, a beer garden, and food trucks. Egan, who is also credited with helping the business community weather the worst of the pandemic - especially by helping members apply for funding under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the state’s economic shutdown - also established Town Day and Winterfest events in neighboring North Reading.
“Community events really bring so much to our amazing towns, and they are fun to plan and attend. It’s been great to be a part of revitalization at the Chamber, and I will still see many of you around,” said Egan in her message yesterday. “Transitions are hard, but please know the Chamber has a plan to keep regular operations in place during this time.”
The Chamber of Commerce has already posted advertisements to find a new executive director.
Route 28 closure
A Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) contractor will again be implementing traffic detours tonight along Route 28 tonight in order to repave the intersection of Main Street and Summer Avenue.
The work, which is expected to impact traffic on both sides of the major town thoroughfare, will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. The road resurfacing project may be delayed if the weather does not cooperate.
“The temporary lane closures are necessary to allow the contractor to safely and effectively perform paving operations and other incidental work. Police details will be used to direct traffic…at the affected intersections and there will be appropriate signage,” Jayne Wellman, Town Hall’s operations director and public information officer, explained in press release sent out late Monday morning.
Tonight’s repaving activity is set to take place after MassDOT crews last night resurfaced the intersection of Main Street and Hopkins Street.
The work is being conducted as part of a $1.5 million project to resurface a small, less-than-a-mile section of Route 28 between the two impacted intersections.
“Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas at these times should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” Wellman advised residents.
Lock your cars
Local police are urging local residents to lock their parked cars after authorities responded to a handful of complaints about vehicles being rummaged through overnight in the Longfellow Road area.
In a social media post on Monday, Reading Police explained that a number of callers reported personal valuables as stolen from their cars on Sunday. In each instance, the unidentified culprit(s) specifically targeted unlocked vehicles.
“Please remember to lock your car doors each night,” the social media post reads.
