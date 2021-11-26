READING - In the spirit of the day, there were leftovers from Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.
Meg Aki of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council was back before the board to discuss the town’s energy reduction plan, one of the five criteria Reading needs to complete its Green Community application by Dec. 31. The 30 pages presented in the Select Board packet reflect what the town and school department has done, and needs to do, in order to secure Green Community status. Reading has completed the four other criteria.
The goal of the energy reduction plan is to improve the efficiency of town facilities, produce significant savings on utility expenses, and reduce the municipal carbon footprint. If the town meets its goals, it will reduce its municipal energy usage by 20 percent over the next five years. Aki also will visit the School Committee to discuss their part of the plan.
The plan gives a snapshot look into the town. There are 19 municipal buildings in Reading including eight school buildings. There are 257 traffic lights in town, and the town owns 152 municipal vehicles. Your drinking water comes from one of seven drinking water pump stations.
The goal is simple: from the fire station, to Joshua Eaton, to the DPW garage, make improvements across the board that save energy and money. Many changes have already been done, including replacing and retrofitting existing lights to LEDs wherever possible and weather stripping. Even town job descriptions will be changed to include Green Communities implementation responsibilities.
Much of the work has been done by Reading’s Community Development Director Julie Mercier. In questioning by the board, Town Manager Bob LeLacheur said that when Reading earns its Green Community status, many staff members will be responsible for its implementation, especially Facilities Director Joe Huggins.
The board approved four residents for a seat on the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCALC). The four are Ron Assini of Rustic Lane, John O’Neill of Summer Ave., John Sasso of Richards Road, and Elizabeth Walsh of Summit Drive. The four will join Select Board member Mark Dockser, Recreation Committee member Mike Coltman, and John Parsons of the Council on Aging. Now complete, ReCALC hopes to meet next month to begin the work of looking into the town’s potential need for a new Senior/Community Center.
After getting approval in October from the board for her 2022 Re-Precincting Plan for Reading, Town Clerk Laura Gemme was before the board again. Call it the Re-Re-Precincting Plan after Gemme was forced to tweak it again following changes made by the state.
Usually the state sets house district boundaries based on the census and Gemme then sets precinct boundaries. But the state was delayed this year, in large part because of covid and the process was backwards. Gemme set the precinct boundaries but when the state did their part, the two didn’t align. If her original work wasn’t tweaked, Precincts 6 and 7 would have been divided into 6A and 6B and 7A and 7B. Gemme’s goal was to have a target population for each precinct of roughly 3,190. Now updated and posted on the town website, Precincts 4, 5, 6, and 7 have minor changes and as soon as the state Election Commission approves the changes, residents in those precincts will be notified. As it did Oct. 12, the board approved her plan, 5-0. The changes take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
One interesting bit of trivia came out of the discussion with Gemme. While the recent federal census puts Reading’s population at 25,518, Gemme says the actual population is closer to 26,400. The difference is because of the effect covid had on the federal number. It’s another reason, along with town growth, the Gemme feels there will be a Precinct 9 after the census is done again in 10 years.
In other agenda items Tuesday, the board approved by a 5-0 vote a change of alcohol manager for Fuddruckers. The current owner of the restaurant inside Jordan’s Furniture is Haley Jane Benitez and she’ll take over as the alcohol manager as soon as the ABCC application is complete. Fuddruckers hasn’t sold alcohol since Oct. 23 when then alcohol manager Nicole Hayes left.
The board unanimously approved a liquor license for Liquor Junction, a vote needed because of the store’s credit application to Rockland Trust. The board also unanimously approved placement of the town’s new Mental Health Director in the appropriate FY22 classification plan.
If you checked out the meeting packet and didn’t see the position listed it’s because the town is now calling it a Public Safety Clinician. Questioned by Anne Landry, LeLacheur said mental health, “is not always a good label.” So, the job stays the same but the title has been tweaked. In addition, the board approved removing out-of-date positions from the Classification Plan. An example is Animal Control, which is now a shared position with Wakefield. With the board’s 5-0, the town will be able to advertise the Public Safety Clinician position.
