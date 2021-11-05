Bobby Squires is a friendly, outgoing, and intelligent Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Whether it be academics or athletics, Bobby is always held in high regard by his classmates, coaches, and teachers. When asked what he would remember the most about his time in High School, Bobby said, “My classmates. Even when the classwork was tough, they made school a place I could goof around and have fun, while still doing lots of learning, of course.”
Throughout his high school career, Bobby has challenged himself to take some of the hardest classes offered at RMHS. This year, Bobby boasts an impressive 5 Advanced Placement classes on his schedule. These include Advanced Placement English Literature and Composition, Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement US Government and Politics, Advanced Placement Calculus BC, and Advanced Placement Statistics. In addition, Bobby is also taking Principles of Macroeconomics, a dual enrollment class at Middlesex Community College. Due to all his hard work, Bobby has been recognized as a member of the National Honor Society and as an AP Scholar. The AP Scholar award is given by the College Board, the governing body of Advanced Placement classes and the SAT, to students who obtained scores of 3 or higher on three different AP Tests.
One of Bobby’s past favorite classes at RMHS includes Ms. Crosby’s Freshman English Class. Bobby credits the class with teaching him how to be an effective writer and making him appreciate literature more than he ever had before. Bobby also really enjoyed Ms. Kane’s Sophomore Geometry Class. That class showed him how to enjoy problem solving and that math is something one can improve at with practice. Another one of Bobby’s favorite classes was Ms. Bailey’s sophomore History class. Bobby said, “The class was a lot of fun. It focused a lot more on methods of historical analysis rather than history itself which made it exciting!”
Ms. Bailey is a teacher that has had an impact on many students at RMHS, including Bobby. When asked to describe Bobby, she said, “Bobby is a true scholar – he always wants to know the how or why behind something, whether it’s a concept in our AP Government class, or a controversy in Politics Club. He’s always interested in developing deeper understandings and won’t rest until his intellectual curiosity is fully satisfied.”
For his extracurricular activities, Bobby is involved with the RMHS Politics Club, Habitat for Humanity, and the RMHS art and literature magazine, The New Currency. Bobby’s arguments in Politics Club are always eloquent and methodically laid out.
Last year, Bobby spent some time volunteering for a Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lawrence.
“I got to know a lot of the staff there which made it pretty fun, and it was nice to know that what I was doing helped them provide affordable homegoods for those who needed them,” Bobby said.
He has also contributed work to, and has been an editor for The New Currency. The New Currency is a literary and art magazine run by students that features original short stories, poems, and works of art.
Bobby is an accomplished Cross Country and Track long distance runner for the Boys Varsity teams. In fact, one of his favorite moments from High School was winning the Middlesex League Outdoor Track Meet last year.
“Watching the team I had run with for 3 years get the league title we deserved was awesome, especially since we hadn’t had a big meet for a year due to covid,” Bobby said.
Outside of the Cross Country and Track teams, Bobby is still an avid runner.
“Running every day with a group of friends for the past 3 years has been one of the highlights of high school for me,” he said.
In the summer, Bobby spends his time working at The Ice Cream Store in Rockport, MA and as a summer camp counselor at Camp Mi-Te-Na in Alton, NH. Bobby said,
“Spending the whole summer taking care of kids was challenging, but became more fun each day. The people I worked with there are easily some of the best I’ve ever met.”
In his free time, Bobby enjoys running, listening to podcasts, and playing Minecraft or Magic the Gathering. His favorite food is a Chipotle Burrito and his favorite dessert is a Cannoli. Bobby’s favorite book is Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
Bobby would like to give a word of thanks to his parents. He said, “My parents are the best. They’ve been nothing but supportive of anything I want to do and have allowed me to devote my time to whatever I’m interested in.”
For his future plans, Bobby is interested in Economics and hopes to major in either Economics or Political Science. At the moment, he is unsure of where he will go to college but is applying to schools around New England. Bobby lives on Oak Ridge Road with his parents, Priscilla and Bill, and his sisters Katie and Jessica.
