READING – The Birch Meadow Phase 2 Community Forum Monday at the Pleasant Street Center at times was just that.
At other times it was a chance for the pickleball supporters to vent about being left out of the plans. And at other times it was an opportunity for those living along Bancroft Ave. to vent about being left out of the process.
Despite the occasional side topics, the focus Monday was on Phase 2 and the town’s effort to get a $500,000 Parkland Acquisitions
and Renovations for Communities (PARC) grant. That money would be used for the area adjacent to the tennis courts at Reading Memorial High School. It includes the installation of an accessible playground, renovation of the basketball courts, and the expansion of the Rise parking lot.
As explained by Reading’s Economic Development Director Ben Cares, the PARC program was established to assist towns in acquiring and developing land for park and outdoor recreation purposes. The grants can be used to acquire parkland, build a new park, or to renovate an existing park. Reading has until July 13 to submit its application and then it will wait to hear if it was successful, probably in early fall. At last week’s Select Board meeting Town Manager Fidel Maltez called the grant competitive and not a sure thing.
The current playground, one of 12 in Reading, would be completely changed from ground up. The focus would be to make an inclusive space for children ages 2-12.
“We see it as an opportunity for more inclusivity in our town,” said Community Services Director Jenna Fiorente.
With residents of Bancroft Ave., whose homes face the tennis courts, in attendance, there were assurances that there would be no surprises as the process moves along.
“I want to be as open as possible with you guys,” said Reading’s Recreation Administrator Jim Sullivan. “I like to over communicate.”
Part of that communication will be bringing in numerous groups to provide input, from area residents to playground “experts” like the students at nearby Birch Meadow Elementary School.
Initially, the Phase 2 drawings included pickleball courts where the basketball courts currently are. But concerns about residents and noise changed that. Part of the PARC grant request requires community support and the town wasn’t going to allow a potential pickleball noise issue to sidetrack a half-million dollar grant application.
At last week’s Select Board meeting, Maltez showed the board new drawings that had the basketball courts back in their original location with the pickleball courts moved closer to the RMHS Field House. But Monday night those pickleball courts were removed from the drawings and Maltez explained that underground water pipes meant the pickleball courts couldn’t go there. Which means, for the time being, there’s no pickleball planned for the Birch Meadow area.
“Pickleball is a priority in the town,” said Recreation Committee member and avid pickleball player Mike Coltman. “We have to find a way to get there.”
“It’s a challenge right now, I’m not going to lie,” said Sullivan on finding a home for more pickleball courts.
“We don’t want to build something then have to shut it down,” said Fiorente. “We just have to find the right place for it.”
Much of the work residents see today in Phase 1 began in 2007 when the Select Board created the Birch Meadow Master Plan Subcommittee. The plan they came up with been revisited numerous times during the capital planning process but nothing was ever done.
In 2018, the Recreation Committee created a new Birch Meadow Master Plan Working Group to review the Master Plan and make recommendations based on recreational trends and community input. A community survey got 1,000 responses. In 2020, Activas Inc. was hired by the town to update the Master Plan for Birch Meadow. In 2022, Activas and the town begin work on Phase 1 Design for Birch Meadow Park.
Construction continues this summer on Phase 1, which includes the central spine walkway, the pavilion and restrooms, the lacrosse wall, and the imagination station parking lot.
As for the portion of Phase 2 discussed Monday night, Cares told the room there wouldn’t be a shovel in the ground until 2025. Until then, nothing is set in stone. A theme repeated by Sullivan, Cares, and Fiorente.
