READING – The School Committee and Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty again went head to head on the issue of the lack of in school time for high school students which remains at four days every four weeks. This does not include January which began the month with an remote only week for the entire school system January 4-8.
Ironically, both parties agree on the goal of getting the high school students back to school at a minimum on the regular hybrid schedule of four days every other week, both agree the remote learning is proceeding as well as can be expected and both agree on the negative social, and emotional health issues spawned by the current high school schedule.
Still, the majority of the School Committee again was insistent that Dr. Doherty find a way to get the high school students back to school and in turn Dr.Doherty became frustrated with the situation and agitated by the criticism of the school committee members.
Most vocal on the subject were School Committee members Erin Gaffen, Tom Wise, and Carla Nazzaro and to a lesser extent John Parks. School Committee Chairman Chuck Robinson has agreed with the position in the past but stuck to moderating the discussion while member Shawn Brandt was mostly quiet on the subject and did not appear to be as concerned about the issue as his fellow board members.
Then there were the parents, with over 30 emails blasting the school leaders for not getting the high school students back in class, critical of sports cancellations and lack of parent attendance at sporting events. One parent said plan a to fix the problem was using parent volunteers to fill para educator and satellite classroom posts but that initiative was halted by the Superintendent, then plan B was for the school to hire para professionals for the high school, which was unsuccessful and wanted to know what plan C, was.
Another frustrated parent claimed the problem wasn’t a (health) safety issue, it was a staffing issue asserting our students should not be punished because our district cannot get people back to work in the building.
A third emailer during the meeting, Geoffrey Coram suggested now that the holidays were over, perhaps they should go back to the parent volunteer plan.
The Superintendent had no answer on plan C but later stressed he was continually working on the problem and was meeting January 6th at the high school with administrators and staff to try to find a path forward.
Wise commented in part he was concerned with the emotional health of students who had only been in school six or seven days since March and were isolated if they were not in a sport or extra curricular activity.
Gaffen agreed and said parents at the last high school PTO meeting felt their kids were not doing ok emotionally and stressed again the need for action to get the students back in class at least on the regular hybrid plan.
Nazzaro agreed adding she received over 50 emails this week and multiple phone calls from parents concerned with the emotional social health of their students and wanted a plan to get students back at RMHS.
It is expected Dr. Doherty will have more to say on the issue at the school committee meeting this week.
