READING — Reading’s local Home Depot and a town resident recently earned the praises of Fire Chief Greg Burns and Police Chief David Clark for their donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Earlier this week, Reading fire and police received a donation of 240 respirators from the Reading Home Depot. The departments were quick to thank store manager Jim Hannon and the employees of home improvement store for their generosity.
Additionally, a Reading resident found a box of 10 respirators in his house and donated them to the Police Department on Wednesday night. When dropping them off, the resident expressed that he felt first responders needed the masks more than he did.
"Personal protective equipment such as the donations we received yesterday is crucial to keeping all of our Reading first responders safe and healthy as they continue to respond to emergencies in the community," Clark said. "We're thankful for the generosity of the resident and the management and staff at Home Depot and we are beyond appreciative of their donations."
First responders will use the equipment to protect them from exposure to the virus as they respond to calls involving people who may be reporting symptoms in line with COVID-19 or may have been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case. As the virus continues to spread, both departments aim to keep personnel healthy to continue to serve the community.
"With the country's current situation, these critical protective supplies have become very difficult to come by," the fire chief also commented. "Reading firefighters are on the front line of this pandemic responding to medical calls and transporting patients, so one of our major concerns is using our local supply without having available replacements. Any donation large or small will go a long way in ensuring our personnel have a supply of this crucially important protection."
According to the two pubic safety chiefs, both donations will be issued to police and fire personnel as needed as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop.
The rank-and-file members of Reading’s firefighting and paramedic services also expressed gratitude for the important donation, which will help ensure first-responders are safe when helping citizens and patients who may have contracted the novel coronavirus.
“Many first responders are starting to become concerned as demand on local supplies are increasing with replacement equipment in short supply. Reading firefighter-paramedics and EMTs are often some of the first medical professionals in contact to patients when they experience flu like symptoms, which are similar symptoms to COVID-19,” members of the local firefighters union noted in a prepared statement.
“Having protective gear is crucial to keep our members healthy to be able respond to emergencies and the needs of the community. The Home Depot in Reading donated cartridge respirators to assist in replenishing some of our respiratory protection supplies,” the first-responders added.
