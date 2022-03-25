READING – It was appropriate than on the night Anne Landry said good-bye, Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee said hello.
“It feels really gratifying that you’re here on my last night as a Select Board member,” said Landry to Chatterjee, Reading’s new Director for Equity and Social Justice.
Chatterjee appeared before the Select Board Tuesday to introduce herself to the group. Chatterjee started March 1, so some in the room had met her while others said hello for the first time.
Landry referenced a meeting of the Human Relations Advisory Committee (HRAC) in January, 2020, in which an informal poll was taken of the members. Does Reading need a person devoted to diversity? The answer was a unanimous yes, starting the process that led to Chatterjee’s hire.
“It will really help to bring people together, across the schools, the businesses, and the broader community, just as we get a chance to spend more time outside and interact with one another,” said Josh Goldlust, the HRAC chair during that 2020 meeting. “I can’t wait to see the types of programs that you’re able to bring forward.”
Chatterjee was accompanied to the meeting by Sherilla Lestrade, current chair of HRAC.
“As the current chair of HRAC I look forward to collaborating with you in helping our community go a long way to what we want to see, which is an all-inclusive community, more or less a family environment for all of us,” said Lestrade. “I also work for the schools and I’m excited how we can bring the two communities, the inside and the outside, the youth and the elderly, together.”
Chatterjee has come a long way to become a part of the Reading community.
Born in India, the 32-year-old has a master’s degree from the University of Calcutta. She first came to the United States in 2014 to attend UMass Boston, where she earned her PHD in global governance and human security. Since then, she’s taught at Babson, Lesley, and UMass Boston before working as a certified diversity and outreach associate at Opus Search Partners, an executive search firm in higher education.
Chatterjee, just three weeks into the job now, isn’t rushing into the work.
“I’m feeling my legs, and getting to meet the community,” said Chatterjee, who added she recently moved into Reading. “One of the best things has been people reaching out, across divisions. It’s been great. At this time, it’s been discovery meetings, stakeholders’ conversations, moving toward some kind of strategic plan. Then building programs and initiatives around that, eventually.”
Chris Haley asked her if those were her short-term goals for her first year.
“Absolutely,” said Chatterjee. “I’m very passionate about DI kind of work but it does take time. Lots of exciting ideas, but not all my own. I don’t want to take credit because there already so many great things happening in the town. I’m thinking about integrating all of that, and building new programs.”
Town Manager Fidel Maltez already feels a bond with a fellow new hire.
“In the few weeks that’s she been here, I’ve met her a few times and she’s similar to me,” said Maltez, who started Feb. 14. “She brings a lot of energy, a lot of passion, and a lot of enthusiasm. I know she is focused on getting to know all of Reading as well.”
