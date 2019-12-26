READING – The Town of Reading has announced that the 2020 Resident Parking and Compost Access Stickers are now available for purchase.
Choices are: Type 1 - Access to the Compost Area Only for $25. Seniors, over 65, are eligible for discount price of $15.
Type 2 - Access to the Compost Area and Specified "Resident Only" Train Depot and Downtown Parking for $150. One additional pass only for same residence and family is $25.00.
As a reminder, they can be purchased with exact cash or check at the Dispatch window 24/7 or at the Parking Clerk's Office on the 2nd floor Monday-Thursday 8-4:30 (excluding holidays).
Resident only Parking
Certain parking areas and side streets surrounding the Reading Train Depot are subject to the "Resident Only" parking restriction, which requires a valid Community Access Sticker from 6:00 AM to 10:30 AM Monday through Friday. See Article 5.2 for further details.
Community Access Stickers are divided into two types, as follows
:Downtown Parking
Nearly all public parking in the Downtown Business District is restricted to 2-hours only from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday.
Article 5.4.1.1 of the Traffic and Parking Regulations states:
Two Hour Parking - Downtown Business District: No person shall park a vehicle between the hours of 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays for more than one hundred twenty minutes at one time on any of the streets or parts of streets to which this Article has been applied as listed under Article 12.
Article 5.4.1.2 states:
Thirty Minute Parking - Downtown Business District: No person shall park a vehicle between the hours of 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for a period longer than thirty minutes on any one of the streets or parts of streets as listed under Article 12.
Employee Parking
Certain parking in the Downtown Business District allows employees of downtown businesses to park all day in what would otherwise be 2-hour parking. These spots are specifically enumrated and posted and require a valid hanging placard to be displayed.
Article 5.2.1 states:
Employee Parking Stickers - Downtown Business District:
Pursuant to Article 5.4.1.1 most parking in the Downtown Business District is limited to one-hundred twenty minutes from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
However, specific parking areas within the Downtown Business District may be designated as Employee Parking and will allow, by official permit only, employees of downtown businesses to park within said areas without being subject to the time restriction detailed in Article 5.2. Employee parking will be limited to designated areas, which will be identified by official signage. Areas to which this Article has been applied as listed under Article 12.
Employee parking stickers shall be available for a fee of twenty dollars per month, sold annually. The Chief of Police shall have the authority to establish such rules and regulations as are appropriate to ensure that such stickers are being used by employees of the businesses located in the Downtown Business District. Permits will be for parking during working hours only.
Residences in Employee Parking District
For residents whose street frontage has a restriction for Employee Parking, the Town will issue upon application to the resident on the same basis as noted above, Employee Parking stickers equal to the number of vehicles registered at the address. There will be no charge for the Employee Parking sticker in this situation.
All such parking will be available on a first come, first served basis, which is to say that purchase of Employee Parking stickers by employees does not guarantee a parking space.
Employee parking stickers may be sold in the amount of twenty percent more than the total of designated spaces in order to achieve full utilization of the Employee Parking areas.
Employee parking stickers are available as units to be displayed by hanging from the interior rear-view mirror. Permit stickers are not transferable to any other vehicle. No person shall sell, offer for sale, give, trade or otherwise transfer an Employee Parking sticker to another person. Violation of this section will result in revocation of the sticker and parking privileges, and may be prosecuted according to law.
Parking in all regulated areas, where not parallel to the street, will be front-in parking only to enable the Town to properly enforce these requirements. Parking in designated areas without a sticker shall subject the vehicle owner to a parking fine in accordance with Town regulations and denial of access to the Compost Center.
Handicapped Parking will be permitted in designated spaces with a State Handicapped Parking Permit, and no Employee Parking sticker will be required.
All other posted Rules and Regulations of the Town, in addition to the permit parking regulations, must be followed.
Leased Parking
Article 5.14 of the Town of Reading's Traffic & Parking Regulations establishes a leased parking program to address some of the unique parking needs of the employes and merchants in the Downtown Business District. The program gives leasees exclusive parking rights to certain designated spots Monday thru Friday from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM.
Call (781) 942-6642 to speak with the Chief's Executive Assistant, Erika Ballard, regarding details and availability.
Article 5.14 states:
Leased Parking Program for Merchants and Employees:
The Town of Reading shall maintain a Leased Parking Program to help address some of the unique parking needs of the employees and merchants within the Downtown Business District. Each active spot in the Leased Parking Program shall be appropriately signed for such purpose. Such parking spaces shall be restricted to permit holders on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM.
The Board of Selectman has designated the following parking lots as areas in which the Town may lease parking spots: the Senior Center lot off of Parker Street the Harnden Yard lot off of Pleasant Street, the Brande Court lot off of Haven Street, and the southerly side of High Street between Woburn Street and Vine Street.
The Town Manager shall have the authority to designate specific leasable spots within the areas listed in the preceding paragraph, according to the following maximum allowances: fourteen individual spots within the Pleasant Street Center lot, seven tandem and six single vehicle spots within the Harnden Yard lot, seventeen spots within the Brande Court parking lot, and forty one spots along High Street. The Town Manager shall have the authority to expand and contract the active number of leasable spots according to local demand, provided that said maximum allowances are never exceeded.
The Chief of Police shall manage the permitting process and collect all revenues from the sale of leased parking. Permits shall only be issued to businesses, business owners, contractors and employees who have a regular and appropriate need for parking within the Downtown Business District. Said permits shall be issued on paper cardstock to the lessee and shall be available for purchase at a fee of $30.00 per space per month paid annually and $25.00 per space per month for tandem spots. Permits for leased parking spaces shall be available at the Reading Police Department on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 8am-4:30pm and Thursdays 8am-4pm.
Individual spaces shall be assigned to permit holders by the Chief of Police. Permit holders shall be allowed to park the following vehicles in their assigned spots: personal vehicles, commercial vehicles associated with their business, employee vehicles, and other appropriate vehicles. It shall be the permit holder's responsibility to report violations of their permit to the Reading Police Department.
Priority for permits for spaces shall be given to those businesses in the closest proximity to each lot that has spaces designated as “Leased Parking, Permit Required.” The methodology of assigning spaces where there is greater demand than supply shall be developed by the Town Manager and administered by the Chief of Police.
Snow Emergencies
During a snow emergency declared by the Town Manager, no parking will be permitted in “Leased Parking, Permit Required,” spaces from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Overnight Parking Ban
The Traffic & Parking Regulations prohibits overnight street parking between the hours of 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM year round.
The Reading Police Department is enforcing this regulation only during the period of December 2 through April 30. This year there is a grace period from December 21st to January 7, unless snow is in the forcast and the ban is put back on.
Contact the Reading Police Department at (781) 944-1212 with any questions related to the strict enforcement period.
