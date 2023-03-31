This week's Senior Profile highlights Olivia Ritondo, a determined, easy going, and genuine senior at RMHS. Olivia is a hardworking student who puts her best effort into her work. She is a key member of many sports teams at the high school including the girls soccer team, indoor track and field team, and outdoor track and field team. She is a caring friend and is admired by many at the high school. Before coming to RMHS Olivia attended Killam Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School.
This year Olivia is taking a great line-up of classes including, AP Calculus BC, AP Biology, Honors Engineering, Honors Spanish 5, Honors Journalism, Honors Horror & Fear in Literature.
Olivia says her most exciting moment of high school was attending the numerous sports games. A specific game that stood out to Olivia was the homecoming football game where everyone wore “rocket pride” attire. Olivia says that it was one of the best times she had as a senior.
She explains why the high school sports games are so enjoyable saying, “I love dressing up for the chosen theme for the game, and just getting to have fun with my friends. It brings everyone together and is a great way to meet new people.”
At the high school Olivia is part of a diverse range of clubs. She has been part of the Girl Rising club since freshman year. She joined the DECA club and became a Rocket Ambassador her junior year. You may have seen Olivia on some of the School Board Committee meetings. She was elected as vice chair of the student advisory committee for the school board. Along with four other students, Olivia gets to speak on behalf of RMHS students.
Olivia explains why this role is so important to her saying, “Being able to use my voice to benefit my peers is something I am very passionate about and grateful that I get the opportunity to do.”
Olivia has been involved around the community helping out where she can. She is currently a student mentor at Killam Elementary School’s extended day program. As a mentor she helps the kids with homework, plays games with them, and is an overall role model for the kids.
Olivia describes why working at Killam is important to her saying, “As a former Killam student, I wanted to go back and devote my time to enhancing the amazing community there.”
Olivia has also volunteered as a mentor to kids with different physical and intellectual abilities. The program she has volunteered at is called TOPSoccer. Every week she would get paired with a player who she would teach soccer to.
Olivia explains why she loves the program so much saying, “I always go in with the goal of showing the players important life skills that I value, like confidence, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. TOPS is such a supportive community that I look forward to going to.”
Some quick fun facts about Olivia are that her favorite food is any type of sandwich and her favorite dessert is Meletharb’s ice cream cake. Her favorite music artists are Taylor Swift and Drake. Olivia’s favorite actress is Jennifer Lawrence and her favorite animal is a tiger. In her free time Olivia loves hanging out with her friends, playing sports, trying new foods and restaurants, and spending time outdoors.
Olivia has worked at the Landfall Restaurant in Woods Hole, MA every summer with her brother and friends. This upcoming summer Olivia will be working as a waitress at the restaurant.
One of Olivia’s past favorite classes was AP Physics 1 with Mr. McIntire. Olivia says that Mr. McInire made learning fun and taught her how to embrace setbacks. Olivia adds that his teaching style made her less stressed about a grade and more focused on learning the material.
Olivia explains the effect this had on her saying. “He changed my perspective on school, because for once I didn’t have to be nervous about my performances on tests, and instead could have fun learning.”
Oliva has played on the girls soccer team all four years of high school. She is captain of the girls varsity indoor track and field team and has been a member since freshman year. She runs many events, but mostly the 600 meter, 1000 meter, and the 4x800 meter relay. Olivia is also captain of the girls varsity outdoor track & field team. She has been on the team since sophomore year and competes in the 800 meter and triple jump.
When asked what she will remember most about high school Olivia says it will be the memories she has shared with her friends she explains saying, “I am so grateful to have met some of my best friends through the soccer and track programs at RMHS. These people make school and practice places I look forward to going to everyday. I love spending as much time as I can with them, but even just simply seeing them in the hall brightens my mood.”
Olivia has a few people she would like to thank for supporting her throughout her time at RMHS. She writes, “I would like to thank my mom and my dad for always supporting me, believing in me, and helping me grow as a person. I would also like to thank my siblings, Jamie and Thomas for being my role models and navigating me through high school. Lastly, thank you to my friends for making everyday exciting and simply being the best people in my life.”
Next year Olivia plans on attending a four year college where she will major in Marketing.
Olivia resides on Timberneck Drive with her parents Alyson and Chris. Olivia also has two siblings, Jamie (22) and Thomas (20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.