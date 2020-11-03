READING – The School Committee October 15th expressed their displeasure with a proposed policy to have all school children immunized against the flu by December 31st in order to attend school in January. The proposed policy (in first reading) would bring Reading schools in line with a recent state mandate for the flu shots to help prevent the flu which often resembles certain symptoms of COVID19 and prevent already overburdened hospitals with having to treat flu patients.
According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty the policy wording comes from the Mass. Association of School Committees (MASC). The policy appears below.
Students entering school for the first time, whether at kindergarten or through transfer from another school district, will be required to present a physician's certificate attesting to immunization against communicable diseases as may be specified from time to time by the Department of Public Health. The only exception to these requirements will be made on receipt of a written statement from a doctor that immunization would not be in the best interests of the child, or by the student's parent or guardian stating that vaccination or immunization is contrary to the religious beliefs of the student or parent/guardian.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has updated the
Massachusetts School Immunization Requirements to include a documented seasonal dose of the
Influenza Vaccine. This requirement will remain in effect until rescinded by the Governor.
School Committee member Carla Nazzaro was the first to register her opposition to the policy as she was unsure that parents would be able to obtain an exemption.
John Parks agreed with her and wondered what would happen if the state ran out of childrens flu vaccine as has happened in the past, would the state mandate be waived?
Shawn Brandt also agreed and Erin Gaffen wanted clarifications from the DESE and Chuck Robinson wondered about liability issues with the schools carrying out the policy.
The first reading of the policy passed unanimously but only after Dr. Doherty promised to obtain more information on the School Committee’s concerns prior to final adoption of the policy on a second reading at a future meeting.
