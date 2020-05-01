Eleni is a friendly face around the RMHS halls. She is outgoing to those who need help, and is always greeting teachers, faculty and friends. She is also a hardworking student who does her very best in class, by asking questions and giving her opinion when needed. She balances schoolwork with other activities like band, dance and family. Many people know her for her kindness and willingness to help others.
Eleni is well on her way to success knowing where she is headed in the future. She will attend Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) majoring in Premedical and Health Studies with an interest in illness and disease research.
She has accomplished a lot with her time in high school. She has received the honor roll for her high marks and the Scholarship Award in Health and Music, for her high achievement in those departments. Eleni is a part of the National Society of High School Scholars.
Her work in the community has shown her genuine character and principles for helping others. Eleni is a kind person that is proven through her donations to food pantries, homeless shelters, and sick houses around Massachusetts. She has done lots of service through her church, the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. In addition, she has also helped at the annual Reading Town Fair through the Rotary Club. Eleni’s value of service runs deep through her volunteer work.
“I stand for giving back to the community and always helping those around me, I volunteer when I can, usually through my church, to help those less fortunate than me. As the eldest sister and daughter, I also help around my house and give back in that way to my family,” she shares.
At RMHS Eleni is a member of the Book Club and Environmental Club. Eleni is also involved in RMHS athletics. She was a member of the RMHS girls softball program, freshman and sophomore year, as well as the Reading Rec softball team for a number of years. Eleni also has been a part of the Rocket Marching Band, marching for her four years, playing the clarinet and then being the drum major for the past three seasons. Being a drum major holds special memories for Eleni. One of her best memories of high school was when she received the Best Drum Major Award at the 2019 marching band final competition.
“I was so surprised and excited to be presented this after so much hard work,” she shares.
Outside of school, she dances at the Encore Dance Academy where she has been dancing ballet and lyrical styles there for eleven years.
Eleni has always worked hard in school especially by taking challenging classes. Freshman through junior year she took Honors English, Math, History, French and Science as well as Advanced Placement US History. This year her courses are Honors Poetry, Honors Film and Literature, Honors History and Science of Epidemic Diseases, Honors Precalculus, French 5, Financial Literacy, and Advanced Placement Biology.
Eleni feels that her favorite classes and memories of high school come from the incredible teachers that the Reading community has. She feels the teachers her first few years and her most recent years in school have been the most influential.
“When I entered kindergarten in Mrs. Mana’s part-time class at Joshua Eaton, I learned and saw new experiences that have stuck with me since and so many memories were made in that class with my peers. Within my junior and senior years of high school, though, I have grown into myself more so than ever through the help of kind teachers and faculty.”
A teacher that was extremely influential was Mr. Brokenrope, who taught her British Literary class. This class taught her to love reading because she was able to express herself freely in that class through essays and projects.
Aside from school and clubs, Eleni likes to read, sing and be creative, as well as spend time with family and friends. Eleni is most relaxed with a good book at hand and possibly a warm drink or to even listening to some of her favorite music. She is currently employed at the Paper Store in Stoneham. Last summer she was an intern at the State House for Representative John Rogers.
She would like to thank all of the inspirational people in her life, especially the teachers that taught her from kindergarten to her senior year and the faculty that got to know her over the years. They have all had an impact on her education and growing to be the person she is now.
Eleni also shares a quote that sums up her experience, “School may be a pain sometimes with assignments and having to deal with what you’re dealt at the time, but working hard in my classes and making connections with people have paid off in the end. I will never forget who I’ve met and what I have done at RMHS.”
“I’d love to thank my family and friends, those who have always had my back and pushed me to do my best. My parents were the biggest helpers throughout my education and life, even though we don’t always see eye to eye, but I’m glad that they have been here for me the entire time. I’d also like to specifically thank my brother, George, for being one of my biggest supporters and encouragers despite butting heads and arguing a lot, I love him and cherish him to death for everything he has done for me. Then there are my friends from all different grades, same, younger, or beyond, who have been so kind and helpful over the years and what they have done to make high school more enjoyable, thank you.”
Eleni resides at 22 Prescott St. with her parents, Thomas and Hariklia, and her siblings, George (16), Elias (12), Dimitri (8), and Elissavet (5).
