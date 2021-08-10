READING — A new sewer pump station due to be installed at Sturges Park is expected to move forward within the next few months, and construction is likely to begin sometime during the fall.
The pump station, which is one of the Department of Public Works’ major projects for 2021, has been in the works for more than a year. DPW director Jane Kinsella said bids will go out soon and that work should commence once that process is complete.
“That actually should be out to bid by early fall,” Kinsella said earlier this week. “We’re targeting the work for the fall.”
According to plans approved by the Community Planning and Development Commission last fall, the project aims to replace the aging sewer pump station located within the parking area at the southeast corner of Sturges Park.
The plans call for the installation of a new underground wastewater pump of the same capacity as the existing unit, as well as a back-up generator. Work will also include resetting the area’s vertical granite curbing, new fencing, screening and landscaping, and the installation of new reinforced turf.
There will also be a new utility pole erected near the pump station along South Street, which received CPDC approval during its Nov. 2, 2020 meeting. While the pump station itself did not require CPDC approval, the utility pole did by virtue of being within a designated Scenic Road, and the pump station plans were included within that application for transparency.
In addition to the pump station project, the DPW is also set to begin its late-summer paving, along with the installation of a temporary cell tower at the site of the soon-to-be-replaced water tower.
For full details on the pump station project, including the supporting documents and CPDC decision, visit the town’s website.
