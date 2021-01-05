READING – The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) hired GreatBlue Research to conduct a customer satisfaction survey via phone and online to seek input in the areas of service reliability, rates, customer service, energy efficiency programs, power supply, and more. The phone portion of the survey is complete, and the online survey link is now available.
Customers with an email address on record who did not complete the survey by phone will receive an email from GreatBlue Research with a link to the survey. GreatBlue will also send reminder emails periodically to ensure everyone who wishes to complete the survey has the opportunity to do so.
The survey link is also available at www.rmld.com for customers who do not have an email address on file with the RMLD.
Customers have until January 11, 2021 to complete the survey.
The RMLD greatly appreciates the opportunity to receive customer input to help ensure continued successful process and program improvements. For more information, please contact the RMLD at 781-942-6598.
