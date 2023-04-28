Vivian Greenwalt is a determined, creative, and resourceful senior at Reading Memorial High School. Born and raised in Southern California, she moved to Reading at the end of fourth grade and attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School and Parker Middle School. She has come a long way since then, earning numerous achievements and accolades in her high school career.
One of Vivian’s exciting moments in high school was during her junior prom. It was a night that she will always remember fondly, as she spent it with her friends and enjoyed the momentous occasion of being a junior in high school.
She states, “Dancing with my friends, who all suddenly looked much more like near-adults than the children I met them as, is something that I’ll remember forever. It felt like we had finally made it to the fun part of being in high school, but more than that, it felt like we had made it. It was an amazing experience.”
However, what she will remember the most about high school is the transformation that everyone goes through. The transformation that happens in high school is remarkable and Vivian has embraced every moment of it.
She adds, “I remember walking into the building on the first day of freshman year and thinking, ‘how are we supposed to make it out of here?’ But, here we are, having come out on the other end of that fear. It ties back to what I felt during junior prom: day-to-day, you don’t see the changes in everyone around you, especially yourself. When you take a step back, you are shocked by the people you’ve grown into.”
Vivian has achieved a great deal during her high school years. She earned the National Honor Society and the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. Her course load for senior year was challenging, including AP Government, AP Literature, AP Spanish, Calculus, Honors Psychology, Law, and Economics. She has also been heavily involved in community service work, volunteering at Extended School Year, a federal program that works with special needs students during the summer. Vivian is disabled herself, and believes that it is important for all students to have a role model who looks, sounds, or works like them. She also stands up for everyone, fighting for everyone to get a seat at the world’s table, even if she doesn’t necessarily agree with them.
Vivian is also heavily involved in various clubs at her high school. She joined the Art Club, Film Club, Gay-Straight Alliance, and the varsity girls swim team during her freshman year. She also became the Co-Class President with Brendan Manning during her freshman year, and continued with the same clubs during her sophomore year. In her junior year, she joined A World of Difference, which is a chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, became a GSA officer, started a Disabled Student Union, and started a Poetry Club with Liam Synnott. During her senior year, she is still involved in A World of Difference, GSA, Poetry Club, and is the President of the Disabled Student Union. Vivian describes herself as an activist within the Reading Memorial High School community, and is passionate about advocating for the rights of all students.
In terms of work experience, Vivian has worked at Anthony's Roast Beef in Reading, but currently works for the Tin Bucket and the New England School of the Performing Arts. In her free time, she enjoys writing short stories and poetry, listening to music, playing guitar and drums, sewing and crocheting, painting, and drawing.
Vivian has been greatly influenced by some of the teachers and classes at Reading Memorial High School. Mr. Albright, Mrs. Williams, Mr. Blanchard, and Ms. Bailey have all made an impact on her development. Her favorite course load was AP Biology and AP Language and Composition.
She states, “I had Mr. Albright twice in my four years at RMHS, for both freshman and AP Biology, and he has always been a beacon of inspiration for me. I met Mrs. Williams in AP Language and Composition last year, then again for A World of Difference, and she inspires me to keep writing and creating. Mr. Blanchard’s law elective class inspired me to pursue a career in law. Ms. Bailey is a fun and hardworking teacher who pushes her students to understand the world we live in. In a word, these teachers have all inspired me to be not only a better student, but a better person.”
Overall, Vivian is an accomplished and inspiring individual. Her determination, creativity, and resourcefulness have led her to achieve great things during her high school years. She is an activist and a role model within the Reading Memorial High School community, and her passion for advocating for the rights of all students is truly inspiring. With her bright future ahead of her, it is clear that Vivian will continue to make a positive impact on the world.
Some quick fun facts about Vivian are that her favorite food is pasta. Chocolate-covered strawberries are her favorite dessert. Her favorite movie is “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and her favorite book is “The Book Thief” by Marcus Zusak. Her favorite animals are sharks. Her favorite quotes is “You must imagine Sysphus happy,” said by Albert Camus.
In the future Vivian plans to major in English at the University of Illinois and will minor in either political science, Spanish, or philosophy. After college she also plans on attending law school.
Vivian resides on Strawberry Hill Lane and has an older sibling named Logan (20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.