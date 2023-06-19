READING - “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
Many think this is the motto of the United States Postal Service, but the Post Office does not have a motto. And while those words are chiseled in stone over the entrance to the Farley Post Office building in New York City you won’t find any chiseled statement on the front of Reading’s old Post Office at 136 Haven Street.
What you will find are two plaques affixed to the right of the front door of this Georgian Revival style building built over a century ago. The smaller black and bronze plaque is a Preservation Award presented by the Reading Historical Commission in recognition of the outstanding renovations completed on the building by Paul DiBiase, CEO of DiBiase Homes and Matrix Property Group. This joint venture produced Reading’s new “Postmark” building that combines the façade of the Post Office with 50 newly constructed luxury condominiums. Completing the project are a resident courtyard, roof-top seating area, commercial space and underground garage.
The plaque reads:
2021 Preservation Award
The Postmark
Reading, Massachusetts
Adaptive Reuse of 1919 Historical
Post Office with Sensitively Designed Residential Addition
Reading Historical Commission
The larger buff colored stone plaque was originally located inside the post office and repositioned outside to reflect the historical significance of the building begun in 1917. It reads:
William G McAdoo
Secretary of the Treasury
James A Wetmore
Acting Supervising Architect
1917
Mr. DiBiase was also awarded a Certificate of Commendation by the Historical Commission for his “Noteworthy Efforts of Adaptive Use” of repurposing the old to become new again.
A letter to DeBiase from the Historical Commission reads in part, “The Reading Historical Commission would like to acknowledge the significant contribution you have made to historic preservation in Reading. The renovation of the Reading Post Office has retained many of the building’s distinguishing features, including the stairs and railing leading up to the entrance, the arched windows and
columns of the façade, and the stone wall in front of the sidewalk. The renovation is a sensitive reuse of this building on the National Register of Historic Places.”
The history of the building dates to its beginning in 1917. This “new” post office was looked upon as a valuable addition to the town’s public buildings. Upon completion it was considered to have a dignified and imposing appearance as it sat on a low-rise at 136 Haven Street.
Originally, the one story plus basement structure was 74 feet by 52 feet eight inches and constructed of red brick and trimmed with light limestone or sandstone. It had a flat roof with an ornamental wooden balustrade across the front of the building above the main entrance. A flagpole graced its top.
A rear addition was added to keep abreast of the postal needs of Reading’s growing population.
The façade featured eight Corinthian columns in sets of two. The main door was topped by a semi-circle window while large arched windows flanked the door. Opposing curved granite stairs enclosed a small water fountain. The stairs led from the sidewalk to a concrete walk across from the door. An electric light at either corner gave a welcoming feel to the entrance. Shrubbery and lawn space completed the front of the building.
Inside, the main level provided desk space for the public as well as an area for post office boxes, and windows for stamps, general delivery, parcel post and money orders. The space was finished in marble with wood paneled walls. Also on the main floor was the office of the Postmaster, a workroom, money-order room and bathroom. The lower level housed a room for Civil Service exams, lounge for mail carriers and a storage room; in addition, rooms for the boiler and fuel and bathrooms.
The cost for this new post office was $55,000, minus the lot.
Back in 1917 Reading’s Postmaster was Frank E. Gray. He enthusiastically took up the duties of overseeing the mass of detail needing his attention as construction got underway.
According to the Reading Chronicle of March 2, 1917, “Postmaster Gray … sees something very much worth wile ahead.” Little did Mr. Gray realize how prophetic his words would become a century later with the rise of the Postmark and all it has to offer.
Fortunately for Reading, DiBiase had an eye for preserving the old while integrating modern building materials and amenities to produce a building our town can be proud of. This includes keeping its façade and using brick and stone at the base to match the look of the original building and using clapboard siding and wood details to complete the historic look.
Nauset Construction handled the demolition of the post office except for the façade, as well as construction of the 5-story condo project and commercial space. The local firm of O’Sullivan Architects as well as DiBiase worked in conjunction with the Massachusetts and Reading Historical Commissions to produce a structure that maintains the original façade.
According to DiBiase, “We see the redevelopment of the historic post office as an opportunity …
to preserve an iconic building
for the Town of Reading ….”
