READING - A screening committee recently selected three job finalists for the Birch Meadow Elementary School principal’s post being vacated by school administrator Julia Hendrix next month.
In an update on the job search circulated via a “Pathways’ blog post over the weekend, Superintendent Dr. John Doherty praised the search committee for taking just weeks to scrutinize the job applications submitted by candidates looking to replace Hendrix, who is nearing the end of her fifth year at the helm of the Arthur B. Lord Drive school.
Hendrix tendered her resignation in the beginning of April, leaving the search committee with just a few weeks to vet the initial batch of resumes and job applications. Though it’s unclear how many people applied for the position, the ad hoc group has named the following individuals as finalists for the principalship:
• Jessica Ekhomu, who is currently employed as an assistant principal at a K-8 school in Roxbury Crossing, Mass.
• Scarlett Grandt, an assistant principal at a K-5 elementary school in Salem, Mass.
• And Caitlin Shelburne-Senior, with is the director of instruction at a private elementary school in California.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the Birch Meadow Screening Committee for the amazing job that they did with the screening process for the next principal of Birch Meadow. Because of their hard work, I am pleased to announce that we have three finalists for the position,” wrote the superintendent in his recent message to parents.
The next step in the selection process is scheduled for Tuesday, when each of the job finalists will have an opportunity to interact with the public during a virtual forum that will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Those interested in participating in the Zoom session can do so by typing https://readingpsma.zoom.us/j/84347845125 into a web browser.
There has been a mass leadership exodus from Reading’s Public Schools during the 2020-2021 school year, which proved especially difficult for many educators in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions on school learning modes.
With Doherty amongst those leaving the community at the end of the fiscal year, the superintendent just identified the top four job finalists looking to replace Assistant Superintendent Christine Kelley.
RMHS principal Kate Boynton is also leaving the district at the end of this year and will be replaced by Kevin Tracey, a building administrator at a middle school in Bedford, Mass. Metro program Director Grant Hightower is also departing the district at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.