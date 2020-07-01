READING – The School Committee last night voted a 2.85% raise for the final year of the contract for Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty.
The unanimous vote came following an executive session which increased Dr. Doherty’s salary by $5,350 for his 33rd year in the Reading Schools. The raise will increase his salary to $193,000 for the 2020-2021 school year, his final year in the post to which he was appointed in 2009.
On May 28, Dr. Doherty announced he would be leaving the Reading Schools at the end of his current contract which expires at the end of the next school year. The Committee recognized this fact and voted not to extend his contract beyond the one-year term.
The contract extension had become a highly controversial issue as the prior school committee had tried to extend his contract in an improperly announced executive session prior to the March 3 Town Election at which three new members were elected to the six member committee.
The attempted secret session action prompted an outcry including the appearance of all candidates for the School Committee at the next meeting after the executive session mistake was revealed.
The contract extension plan was dropped in favor of allowing the newly elected School Committee to tackle the issue. However, before that discussion occurred, Dr. Doherty announced he would be leaving at the end of his current contract.
Dr. Doherty started his career as a Coolidge Middle School Science teacher 32 years ago, eventually becoming an Assistant Superintendent of Schools and was voted to the top post in 2009.
(0) comments
