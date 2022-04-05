READING - Reading Memorial High School (RMHS) graduate and member of the 2015 girls’ hockey state championship team, Jessica (Jess) Strack is playing professional hockey. Strack recently signed with the Connecticut Whale of The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) formerly known as The Women’s Hockey League. And her story could easily be the plot of an inspirational t.v. movie.
When you ask people who were part of her hockey life you hear the same words over and over, hard work and perseverance. Even her parents Jim and Norma Strack admit she wasn’t always the most talented kid on the ice but she never stopped working and she never let being back up get her down. She played with the dedication of being first string.
“Perseverance and hard work carried her to the next level,” said her RMHS coach Peter Seibold. Strack was not the starting goalie in 2015. Seibold said she never complained just kept working. But entering the playoffs the RMHS starting goalie was out sick. Jess stepped in and went on to attain shut outs in every game to help bring RMHS the trophy.
“She never complained about not playing,” Seibold said. “And when her turn came she never looked back.”
“It’s still one of my favorite memories, being in net at the Garden playing that championship game at 9 a.m., with what felt like half the school in the stands,” Strack said.
Strack knew she wanted to be a goalie from the age of ten when she played the position at a Waterville Valley tournament. “It’s been 13 years now and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
When she got to Franklin Pierce College Strack continued pursuing her passion with the same determined focus.
Her coach David Stockdale said, “From the day she came to our campus Jess was one of the hardest working players in our program. She took ownership of her development, had a plan, and worked towards it every day.”
And once again at Franklin Pierce she was not the starting goalie. “She did not get to play much her first couple years, but the work effort and that attitude never really wavered,” said Stockdale. Her first win was also a shutout.
And history repeated itself for a third time with The Whale. Strack started the season as a practice goalie. But according to her mother she worked as hard as every other teammate and when the team received more money her teammates approached management and insisted they sign the hard-working goalie. They surprised her with the announcement after a practice in early March.
“I can definitely say it will be one of my most amazing memories.” Strack said.
Stockdale wasn’t surprised her Whale teammates advocated for Jess. “Jess was a leader and a great teammate while she was in our program, so it really doesn’t surprise me at all. I think it speaks highly to her character and her willingness to be a team player and fill any role needed to help the team move forward successfully. That’s exactly what she did for our program and it’s great to see her rewarded for that.”
Strack’s mom also said that her daughter was voted by teammates at Franklin Pierce to be a team captain, something highly unusual for a goalie.
One quality that Stockdale feels will help Strack in the professional world is her being even tempered.
“She’s very even keeled and won’t get too high or too low with successes or failures.”
Her Dad has a similar assessment of her personality and said that Jess recognizes that hockey is a team sport and she doesn’t beat herself up if she lets in a goal because she knows that it means someone else in front of her also missed.
Being a professional women’s hockey player isn’t all glamour. Strack also works full time as an Audit Associate for a national CPA firm.
“It can definitely be a grind at some points, working 40 hours, finding time to work out, having late night practices, traveling Friday for games on Saturday/Sunday, then, doing it all again starting Monday morning.”
But Strack said that all the women are making that trade off of having two jobs (from nursing to coaching) in order to grow the sport into a full time career option. She said it seems to be paying off as the salary cap increased 100% from last year to this season and will increase another 150% for next season. There will also be full benefits “which brings it much closer to becoming a livable wage for every player.”
Strack who points out that women’s hockey wasn’t even in the Olympics until the year she was born (1998) said the sport is fast growing and “an incredible game to watch.”
She recommends checking out The Whale who this season made it to the finals losing to the Boston Pride 1-0.
As for the future Strack said, “Hockey is my passion and my goal is to play for as long as possible and have my career be in the hockey world.” She said being a General Manager is turning from a running joke into an actual goal for when she hangs up her skates.
