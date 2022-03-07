READING - Following previous relief measures, the state is once again allocating funds towards small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19. The latest program aims to direct $50 million towards historically underrepresented groups, including businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, disabled people and members of the LGBTQ+ community, along with $25 million for businesses that have not previously received financial relief through the state’s COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.
Eligible businesses can receive between $10,000 and $75,000 in funds, with individual grant caps equivalent to three months of annualized operating expenses based on 2020 Federal Tax Returns. Funds can be used for payroll, business mortgage or rent, utilities and other operating costs. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/.
---
Town budget presentation
This Wednesday the Finance Committee and Select Board will be holding a presentation on the town’s FY23 municipal budget. The meeting will be held in-person in the Town Hall’s conference room and will also be streamed via Zoom and RCTV. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and Zoom log-in information can be found on the town’s website.
---
COVID cases remain low
The latest COVID-19 reports indicate that, while the coronavirus has not been eliminated from the town’s borders, cases have stabilized at an extraordinarily low level.
According to the most recent update provided by the town, Reading currently has 21 active cases, down slightly from 22 the week prior, bringing the town to 4,532 total cases since the pandemic began. The town did not update its total recovery count, which is still listed at 4,442, but no new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll flat at 53. There have also been 16 cases transferred to other jurisdictions.
---
Winterfest in Town Square
The Reading Chamber of Commerce will be holding a new outdoor event, Winterfest, next month to offer families an opportunity to get outside and have some fun. The event will take place this Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the town square and will feature fire tables and s’mores, lit ice sculptures and hot chocolate, a live music broadcast from North Shore 104.9 FM, a beer garden and food trucks, and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen for the kids. Several downtown businesses will be open late, and many plan to offer special promotions for NCAA March Madness as well. For more information, visit the town’s website.
---
Meet the new Town Manager
Reading’s new Town Manager Fidel Maltez will be holding a meet and greet at the Burbank YMCA on Wednesday, March 16 from 8:30-11 a.m. Any residents who would like to meet Maltez over a cup of coffee, learn more about him and ask questions are welcome to stop by.
---
Mask mandate rescinded
Recently the Reading Board of Health voted to rescind the town’s indoor mask mandate, though health officials are still strongly recommending that residents wear a mask indoors to help prevent future resurgences of COVID-19 within Reading.
As part of the announcement, the Board of Health also recommended that public meetings still be held virtually unless in-person attendance is deemed essential by the chair. Masks will remain mandatory at the Pleasant Street Senior Center and for all individuals on public transportation.
The previous mandate required that masks be worn in public spaces like gyms and fitness centers, restaurants when not actively eating or drinking, and in the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
School Committee, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Parker Middle School Council, 5 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 5 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall Conference Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Thursday:
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
