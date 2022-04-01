Max Bowen is a thoughtful, kind, and passionate member of the RMHS community. Max always has a positive attitude and outlook on what is in front of him. Max truly cares about his classmates and is a genuinely good person. While looking back at high school, Max noted that his favorite memory came when he drove himself to school for the first time. The one thing he will not forget is, “The friends I made along the way. High school gave me the opportunity to befriend so many amazing people,” Max said.
This year, the courses Max is taking include Facing History, Field Seminar, Anatomy, Intro to Calculus, Story Writing, Film & Literature, and finally World War II: European Theater & Pacific Theater.
As a Senior, Max is taking full advantage of the numerous different types of unique electives offered at RMHS. One of these classes, Field Seminar, isn't exactly a normal class. This block of time is designed to allow students, who are looking to pursue a career in Education, time to leave RMHS and work in one of Reading's elementary schools. This is one of the few classes at the high school which gives students real world experience, prior to graduation. It's a great way for Max to gain some experience in one of the fields he is interested in studying in college.
During his time at RMHS, there have been a few classes that have left a positive impact on Max. The first of these is Facing History. Taught by history teacher Mr. DeBenedictis, this class focuses on discrimination throughout history.
Max said, “Facing History with Mr. DeBenedictis has really opened my eyes to things that have happened that aren’t taught in a regular history class. He brings so much energy and passion into a class that can be difficult to learn about and it makes the experience so much better.”
Another one of the classes that have left an impact on Max was Anatomy because it helped him discover a previously unknown passion of his.
“Taking [this class] with Mrs. Dalby helped me realize that Nursing is the profession that I want to go into,” he said.
One of his past favorite classes was Freshman History with Mrs. Gleason. Because according to Max, “I could always tell how much she loved history by the energy that she put into the class. Even at 8:30 in the morning she was always extremely positive and energetic and excited to teach.”
To occupy his time outside of school, Max ran Cross Country, and both seasons of Track & Field for each of his four years at RMHS. During his Junior year season of Cross Country, Max received the Coaches Award from the Head Coach of the program.
In his limited free time, Max loves to read, go for runs, or hangout with friends and family. He has also worked at Chipotle for the last two years.
Max’s favorite food is Mac and Cheese. His favorite musical artist is AJR, and his favorite movie is Interstellar. His favorite quote comes from Rafiki in The Lion King: “Oh yes, the past can hurt. But you can either run from it, or learn from it.”
Max would like to give a word of thanks to the people who stuck by him throughout his four years at RMHS; his friends and family.
Max said, “I would like to thank my friends and family for being by my side and sticking with me through all the good and bad times.”
For his future plans, Max is planning on studying Nursing at Quinnipiac University, with a possible minor in Psychology or Education. Farther down the line, he hopes to work as a nurse in a hospital in Boston.
Max lives on John Carver Road with his parents, Anne Bowen and Bob Bowen, and his two older sisters Anna Bowen (20), and Sarah Bowen (23).
