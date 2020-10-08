READING — A.J. McDonald has dedicated her life to those affected by memory loss, and for more than two decades she has worked to help improve the life of patients at assisted living facilities across the country.
Now, McDonald will have the opportunity to bring her vision and expertise to Reading as the new executive director of Artis Senior Living.
“Having all memory care assisted living that allows residents more freedom really spoke to me,” McDonald said. “I don’t feel like my job is a job, it’s a calling, to enhance the last few years of someone’s life is just such an honor.”
Originally from Ponte Vedra, Florida, McDonald got her start in physical therapy before establishing herself in the world of memory care and neuropathology. She earned her degrees in physical therapy from the University of Kentucky and later received a Master’s in neurology from the Harvard Extension School.
For much of her two-decade career McDonald has served in the role of Director of Memory Care Services. She has held the position at multiple facilities, including LCB Senior Living in Ipswich and most recently Elmcroft of Heritage Woods in Mobile, Alabama.
In addition, McDonald has held a variety of other roles within the industry. She has served as Senator Ed Markey’s Ambassador for Alzheimer’s Care for the past seven years, and is a certified Best Friends Approach Master Trainer and Brass Ring Dementia Practitioner. She also owns her own consulting business, The Red Balloon Dementia and Alzheimer’s Consulting Services, which serves the Gulf Coast region.
McDonald is also on the Board of Directors for the National Institute of Dementia Educators and serves as co-chair of the Northeastern Alzheimer’s Partnership serving the North Shore and Merrimack Valley areas.
Prior to her recent four-year stint in Alabama, McDonald had spent 11 years living in the Boston area. During that time she became acquainted with Reading, so when the chance to take over as Executive Director of Artis Senior Living presented itself, she jumped at the opportunity.
“I love the Reading community,” McDonald said. “I was familiar with it before, I lived in Winchester and I have a lot of friends here, but I also really fell in love with Artis’ philosophy of care, it aligns a lot with my own.”
McDonald started at Artis in July and one of the first challenges she faced was quickly settling in to the position so she could best handle the ongoing difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Changing jobs in a pandemic is never easy, there’s no book that I can order off Amazon, so we’re all learning as we go,” McDonald said. “But we’re all in this together, and I have a great team so that’s made the transition really easy.”
Assisted living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic both directly and indirectly, so right now McDonald said her primary goal is “to maintain the love and laughter that’s within the walls of Artis.
“The associates here become a second family to the residents,” she said. “So I’m trying to create a good home environment for everyone who comes through here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.